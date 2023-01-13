Read full article on original website
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
ffxnow.com
Fruit drinks and tea shop Mr. Wish to open second Herndon location
A tea shop is opening a second location in Herndon. Mr. Wish, a shop that serves up bubble teas and fruit beverages, plans to open at Herndon Centre (472 Elden Street). A spokesperson for the company’s first Herndon location at 1242 Elden Street says that the new location is more focused on serving the Reston area.
ffxnow.com
Artwork inspired by Reston founder planned at town center Metro station
The atmosphere of the recently opened Reston Town Center Metro station will get a boost with artwork planned for this year. Artist George Bates is working on artwork inspired by Reston’s founder Bob Simon and the statement “You can’t have a Utopia of one.”. The artwork, titled...
ffxnow.com
New restaurant to serve wagyu and whiskey at Capital One Center
Capital One Center has landed another brand-new restaurant concept. Billed as a “new classic American restaurant,” Ox & Rye signed a lease in mid-December for an 11,000-square-foot, 318-seat space at 7770 Capital One Tower Road in Tysons, the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Jan. 13). Developed by...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 17, 2023
Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8118 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 17, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin aiming for February opening at One Loudoun
Loudoun County’s first Ted’s Bulletin location is under construction at One Loudoun in Ashburn and now we know that they are aiming to open in February if everything comes together on schedule. The word came via a social media post this week sharing some artist renderings of the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
ffxnow.com
Vegan cheese manufacturer Armored Fresh to expand Tysons headquarters
A South Korean company that makes cheese out of almond milk hopes to ramp up its U.S. presence, starting with an expansion of its American headquarters in Tysons. has committed $125,000 to expanding its offices at 1765 Greensboro Station Place with 27 new marketing and sales employees, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today.
ffxnow.com
Chronic wasting disease found in Fairfax County deer for first time ever
A neurological disease that’s fatal to deer has been detected in Fairfax County for the first time ever. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in an adult male deer killed by a hunter in the Vienna area this past October, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reported Friday (Jan. 13).
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Loose Dog Caught on Beltway Near Alexandria — “#VSP received a call Saturday evening (1/14/23) for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Ave in Fairfax Co. Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to get an exact location & rescue this sweet daredevil. He made himself right at home in the warmth of Trooper S. Barden’s patrol car, as the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Control to arrive on scene.” [Virginia State Police/Facebook]
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Cast your line off the askew wooden dock, a distressed beach shack behind you, and dangling fairy lights overhead, and you’re sure to catch a nostalgic performance of the jukebox musical, “Escape to Margaritaville” at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Showcasing a compendium of songs by Jimmy Buffet with a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, this crew of Fredericksburg beach bums brings you dinner and a show like no other.
arlingtonmagazine.com
6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023
Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
theburn.com
Sneak peek inside the new Leesburg Pupatella opening next week
Big news for fans of Neapolitan-style pizzas — one of the DC area’s most popular pizza brands is ready to launch its first location in Loudoun County. Yep, Pupatella is opening next week. The Burn got a sneak peek inside the new restaurant at 350 Market Street, as...
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution sites
You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page or by downloading our free app, FREDFOODVA, to any smartphone. Weekly distributions are posted every Sunday. Tuesday, January 17. – Hazel Hill Apartments from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM | 100 Princess Anne...
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
alxnow.com
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?
Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
Inside Nova
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax road where two girls died
More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Jan. 10. Those who have...
NBC Washington
A Family Decorated a Roadside Tree for Christmas. After It Was Cut Down, They Wanted Answers
For two seasons in Stafford County, Virginia, a roadside Christmas tree brought smiles to residents who drove by it after a local family lovingly decorated it. But the family and fans of the tree were shocked last weekend when the tree was suddenly chopped down. Since then, there’s been a...
macaronikid.com
Win 4 Tickets to Jurassic Quest at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, VA
Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, VA from January 27 - 29! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to LIFE-SIZE, REALISTIC dinos and ancient ocean dwellers!
