NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
4 Stocks With the Best Value to Buy Right Now
As inflation cooled down in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of slowing annual inflation, the market expects slower rate hikes ahead. Hence investors should consider fundamentally strong stocks Mosaic...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These seven stocks from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are dividend-paying market leaders that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit in 2023.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all opened lower on Friday after reporting earnings.
msn.com
4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023
With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
American Airlines, Expedia, Wells Fargo Lead Gains Among Reader Favorites
Start of earnings season sees gains for financials.
NASDAQ
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Lamb Weston (LW) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lamb Weston (LW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Why Fisker Stock Is Trading Lower Following Tesla News
Fisker Inc FSR shares are trading lower by 8.70% to $7.35 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV companies are trading lower during Friday's session after Tesla cut prices in the US and Europe. Lower Tesla prices could raise competition for other EV makers. What's Happening With...
parktelegraph.com
Is Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Still On The Rise?
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0073, or -0.92%, to $0.79. The Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 2,906 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Alaunos Therapeutics Highlights Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Portfolio Milestones for 2023.
NASDAQ
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Zacks.com
Has Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
PLRX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
DVN - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned +5.8% over the...
Zacks.com
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NBT Bancorp (. NBTB - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CMA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Is Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
