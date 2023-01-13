Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Goes Wild
Even though retailer Bed Bath & Beyond probably will declare bankruptcy soon, its stock has been on a rollercoaster lately.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month
Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
MLK Day 2023 store hours for Walmart, Target, CVS, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and more
MLK Day 2023 is on Monday, Jan. 16. Many people are off for the holiday. If you want to do some shopping, you’re in luck because most stores will operate as usual on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s everything you need to know about store hours on Monday...
Exclusive Sam's Club membership deal—join for 50% off and save on gas, gifts and groceries
Get exclusive deals on gas, groceries, gifts and more with the help of a Sam's Club membership—available for 50% off during January 2023.
Allrecipes.com
Should You Be Shopping at Restaurant Depot?
These days everyone's trying to save money on groceries. From shopping the circulars to clipping coupons, there are certainly ways to save at the grocery store, but they can only go so far. That's why it's easy to see the appeal of wholesale stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's. You can save a lot of money buying in bulk, but with the caveat that you have to purchase a membership to these stores in order to gain access to these deals.
dallasexpress.com
Dog Flu Cases Rise in North Texas
Dog flu cases are on the rise across the nation. Canine influenza is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses, according to the CDC. Symptoms of this affliction include a cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite. There are two...
The Fabric Softener Hack That Will Keep Your Windows Dust-Free
This cleaning hack has inspired others to find creative uses for fabric softeners when working around the house. Let's break down why it works.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Still Dealing with Holiday Fallout
Southwest Airlines is still working to process refunds and return luggage more than half a month after its catastrophic holiday season meltdown. The company’s end-of-the-year operations failure resulted in thousands of disrupted flights over the busy Christmas and New Year travel period. This ignited a major backlash from passengers and public officials, who viewed the travel disruptions as unacceptable.
Walmart has incredible deals on Keurig, Samsung and Eufy—shop the best daily discounts now
You can get the new year started with amazing home essentials at great prices with these Walmart deals on tech, furniture and more.
dallasexpress.com
Winning Mega Millions $1.35B Ticket Sold
Maine now has its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn on Friday night was: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14. The...
T3.com
Best mattress for heavy people 2023: quality support for bigger bodies
The best mattress for heavy people in 2023 will be supportive and comfortable, but they won't be the cheapest on the market. But if you weigh more than 230 pounds, this is one purchase you shouldn't be looking to scrimp on. After all, you can put a price on a good night's sleep; and the poor health and bad moods will really start to add up over time. Not to mention that a cheap mattress will ultimately prove a false economy, because it will soon start sagging and need replacing.
