List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
Should You Be Shopping at Restaurant Depot?

These days everyone's trying to save money on groceries. From shopping the circulars to clipping coupons, there are certainly ways to save at the grocery store, but they can only go so far. That's why it's easy to see the appeal of wholesale stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's. You can save a lot of money buying in bulk, but with the caveat that you have to purchase a membership to these stores in order to gain access to these deals.
Dog Flu Cases Rise in North Texas

Dog flu cases are on the rise across the nation. Canine influenza is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses, according to the CDC. Symptoms of this affliction include a cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite. There are two...
Southwest Still Dealing with Holiday Fallout

Southwest Airlines is still working to process refunds and return luggage more than half a month after its catastrophic holiday season meltdown. The company’s end-of-the-year operations failure resulted in thousands of disrupted flights over the busy Christmas and New Year travel period. This ignited a major backlash from passengers and public officials, who viewed the travel disruptions as unacceptable.
Winning Mega Millions $1.35B Ticket Sold

Maine now has its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn on Friday night was: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14. The...
Best mattress for heavy people 2023: quality support for bigger bodies

The best mattress for heavy people in 2023 will be supportive and comfortable, but they won't be the cheapest on the market. But if you weigh more than 230 pounds, this is one purchase you shouldn't be looking to scrimp on. After all, you can put a price on a good night's sleep; and the poor health and bad moods will really start to add up over time. Not to mention that a cheap mattress will ultimately prove a false economy, because it will soon start sagging and need replacing.
