EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service is warning residents of strong coastal tides that could flood areas in Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino counties. According to the NWS, some of the highest tides of 2023 are expected to strike Jan. 19 to Jan. 23 thanks to what is called a perigean spring tide. Perigean spring tides occur when a new or full moon is closest to the Earth, according to the National Ocean Service, where its gravitational pull results in stronger tides.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO