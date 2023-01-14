Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Board of Supervisors seeks more emergency relief finding
At its next meeting, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is looking to ratify its local emergency proclamation in light of back-to-back heavy storms. For the past two weeks, storms have resulted in downed trees, flooded roadways, mudslides, damage to homes and disrupted utility services across the county. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's staff report, the county currently lacks adequate resources to continue with further relief efforts.
krcrtv.com
Annual State of McKinleyville event returns on Jan. 18
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — With two weeks of 2023 in the books, McKinleyville's Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of McKinleyville event on Jan. 18. The event is for all chamber and community members to hear officials deliver presentations on key issues affecting McKinleyville at Azalea Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
krcrtv.com
National Weather Service warns of potential flooding ahead of spring tides
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service is warning residents of strong coastal tides that could flood areas in Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino counties. According to the NWS, some of the highest tides of 2023 are expected to strike Jan. 19 to Jan. 23 thanks to what is called a perigean spring tide. Perigean spring tides occur when a new or full moon is closest to the Earth, according to the National Ocean Service, where its gravitational pull results in stronger tides.
