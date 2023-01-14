No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball improves to 2-0 with win over No. 6 Ball State

On a night where it honored its 2022 national championship team with another unveiling of a national trophy banner, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team downed No. 6 Ball State in four sets for the second night in a row, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.

Undaunted by a spirited banner night crowd of 6,148, the Cardinals were the aggressors in Set 1 and jumped out to a 12-6 lead, weathering a late run to edge the ‘Bows in the first set.

After Hawaii grinded out a Set 2 victory, the Rainbow Warriors went on an 11-4 run to start the third set and never looked back. Dimitrious Mouchlias had 13 kills and a career-high six service aces, with four of them coming in the third.

For the match, Spyros Chakas had the match-high in kills for the second night in a row with 22.

For Ball State, Kaleb Jenness had a match-high in kills for the second night in a row with 15. And for the second straight night, Jakob Thelle had a match-high in assists with 54.

Next up for Hawaii is its series against Saint Francis (PA), which begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m.