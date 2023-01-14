ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

GloriaJean
2d ago

Corporal Luis Ruan Laid Down His Life For Us. And This Is How His Loved Ones Are Respected. By Having To Pay For What He Earned Unconstitutional Thoughts And Prayers AND CONDOLENCES TO YOU🙏🙏

David
2d ago

I don’t see why the city wouldn’t just make this happen… this man sacrificed his life for our country.

Florena Luna
2d ago

I'm so sorry for your families loss. May rest in peace. And I would like to thank him for his service.

Bakersfield Now

Man identified in October 2022 Lake Isabella shooting

Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Lake Isabella in October 2022. The man was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Robert Gregory of Lake Isabella. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KMPH.com

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man in prison for 41 years, whose murder conviction was overturned, says he wasn't there during killing

After spending the majority of his life in prison, Cedric Struggs dreams of walking down Bakersfield’s grocery store aisles filled with every imaginable product wrapped in tempting packaging designed to grab customers’ attention. It’s no surprise the man previously convicted of murder mentioned grocery shopping in the same...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield celebrates its 125th after 150 years

City officials on Wednesday made a point for a brief celebration of Bakersfield's 125th birthday. To commemorate the anniversary, the city’s media team released a two-minute clip touting its accomplishments and forecasting its future goals in safety and innovation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons

January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
DELANO, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Around Kern County, Episode 51

On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

MLK celebration at Belle Terrace Park canceled due to rain

A Saturday event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was canceled because of inclement weather. The Bakersfield City School District, Stay Focused Ministries, Community Action Partnership of Kern, SHEPower Leadership and many other organizations were set to host an event with community resource vendors, food, prizes and dancers at Belle Terrace Park.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two drivers arrested in Bakersfield police DUI checkpoint

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit arrested two drivers during their DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. It was held in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. A total of 1,136 vehicles were screened by...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Agencies shares reminders as winter storm hits Kern

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In anticipation of winter storms expected to bring excessive rainfall to parts of Kern County, the fire department shared the following safety reminders:. Monitor weather updates. Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com. Prepare for potential power outages. Keep non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a...
KERN COUNTY, CA

