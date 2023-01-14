ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL wild-card predictions: Take the favorites in Saturday games

By Richard Witt
 2 days ago

Here are the picks for Saturday’s NFL wild-card games. Home team in CAPS.

49ERS (-9.5) over Seahawks

This clearly looms as the warm-up appetizer for the day’s top-drawer pigskin activities, though the Niners’ quarterback roster looms the worse for wear.

San Fran looks to get through this with minimal bruises to life and limb, as the 49ers seek to peak as the games grow fewer.

Seahawks would need to display exceptional form to come close to an upset, in the late going, unless the backdoor swings wide open … which is possible, though not likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvifX_0kEYuXsE00
Brock Purdy
USA TODAY Sports
Chargers (-2.5) over JAGUARS

With Trevor Lawrence and his toe issues keeping him from displaying optimal form — and with the prime Jax wideouts battling meaningful battle wounds — it’s hard to dredge up reasons to recommend the Jags, given this short plus number (even factoring in their home-field advantage) until they gain further experience at this postseason level.

Normal Chargers form should be enough, for now, as the two sides’ relative exposures to hardcore NFL life favors the Bolts.

Last week: 6-8
Regular season: 120-110-3

