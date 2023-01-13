Read full article on original website
In 2023, Americans are planning to travel abroad in a huge way. According to Travel Agent Central, over 90% of insured travel purchased for 2023 is for international destinations, finally matching pre-pandemic levels. Experts at CNBC are calling it “revenge travel,” a trend spurred by the pent-up stir-craziness born out of precautions against COVID-19. The most-cited destinations include sites in Europe, and travel to Asia has increased by a whopping 8% from last year. We bet you’re probably brainstorming your own bucket-list trips, too.
With all the issues airlines have been experiencing lately, flying can certainly be a drag. Not only was there an FAA system outage this month that brought flights to a standstill nationwide and an onslaught of travel chaos, but flight cancellations and delays are always a looming concern, not to mention a hassle. While flying may be the fastest or easiest option for some trips, it’s not the only travel choice available.
