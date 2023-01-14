Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council hosting MLK Jr. Day of Service event in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on January 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food boxes and other essential items will be distributed to those in need at the event in...
nbcrightnow.com
Education and healthcare advocate to receive Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award at CBC
PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC) announced today that Martin Valadez is this year’s winner of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Spirit Award. “I am honored and humbled to be the 2023 recipient of the prestigious MLK Spirit Award and to have my name associated with the work of Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Valadez.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian's remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian's family gathered...
nbcrightnow.com
Firefighters prepare for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society stair climb in March
PACIFIC NORTHWEST — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb is the biggest on-air stair climbing competition around the world. The fundraiser has been held for 32 years now at the Columbia Center mall. With over 2,000 participants, all career, volunteer or retire firefighters, climb up one of the tallest sky scrappers on the West side of the Mississippi River.
nbcrightnow.com
MLK Jr. Day Weather Forecast
Some patchy fog developing tonight with lows dropping to or just below freezing. Mostly quiet tonight in terms of weather, little to now precipitation except for maybe slight snowfall at the very tops of mountains in the region. Otherwise, the only concern is foggy conditions in the Kittitas and Yakima valleys overnight that may cause some icy roads especially on bridges and overpasses.
nbcrightnow.com
Children's storytelling in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The African American Community Cultural Educational Society (AACCES) sponsored an annual children's storytelling event at the Richland Library on January 14th. The event is mean to have children interact, participate in crafts and learn about Martin Luther King Jr. A kid's choir and even Juneteenth pageantry...
nbcrightnow.com
NASA partners up with PNNL and WSU for an out of this world experiment
RICHLAND, Wash. - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, NASA and WSU partnered up for an experiment that's out of this world. PNNL submitted their experiment to NASA to see if it was something NASA was interested in. NASA responded back with a "yes" after going over their presentation. A piece of...
nbcrightnow.com
Storytime in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr
The Richland Public Library hosted a cultural storytelling event for children in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Books about Dr. King were also available for children to take home.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested after crashing into parked camper in Kennewick
A man was arrested after crashing into a parked camper in Kennewick. After being treated for injuries at the hospital the man was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 16: New Bill would lower BAC limit in WA, KPD responds to 3 DUI's in 12 hours and warm temps and possible rain showers
Governor Jay Inslee supports a bill that would lower the legal BAC limit in hopes of decreasing the amount of DUI's in the state. Kennewick Police responded to three DUI's in a twelve hour span and temperatures should be fairly warm with rain possible all week.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled
The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah Boys off to a Strong Start
The Zillah boys entered Saturday's big rivalry game against Toppenish having lost three straight to the Wildcats including last year at state. But on the road, they would prove their mettle and beat the cats 70-61, getting the first win in what will likely at least three or more matchups this season.
Comments / 0