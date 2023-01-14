ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian's remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian's family gathered...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Firefighters prepare for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society stair climb in March

PACIFIC NORTHWEST — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb is the biggest on-air stair climbing competition around the world. The fundraiser has been held for 32 years now at the Columbia Center mall. With over 2,000 participants, all career, volunteer or retire firefighters, climb up one of the tallest sky scrappers on the West side of the Mississippi River.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MLK Jr. Day Weather Forecast

Some patchy fog developing tonight with lows dropping to or just below freezing. Mostly quiet tonight in terms of weather, little to now precipitation except for maybe slight snowfall at the very tops of mountains in the region. Otherwise, the only concern is foggy conditions in the Kittitas and Yakima valleys overnight that may cause some icy roads especially on bridges and overpasses.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Children's storytelling in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The African American Community Cultural Educational Society (AACCES) sponsored an annual children's storytelling event at the Richland Library on January 14th. The event is mean to have children interact, participate in crafts and learn about Martin Luther King Jr. A kid's choir and even Juneteenth pageantry...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

NASA partners up with PNNL and WSU for an out of this world experiment

RICHLAND, Wash. - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, NASA and WSU partnered up for an experiment that's out of this world. PNNL submitted their experiment to NASA to see if it was something NASA was interested in. NASA responded back with a "yes" after going over their presentation. A piece of...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Storytime in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr

The Richland Public Library hosted a cultural storytelling event for children in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Books about Dr. King were also available for children to take home.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled

The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah Boys off to a Strong Start

The Zillah boys entered Saturday's big rivalry game against Toppenish having lost three straight to the Wildcats including last year at state. But on the road, they would prove their mettle and beat the cats 70-61, getting the first win in what will likely at least three or more matchups this season.
ZILLAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy