deltawindonline.com
The DHS Hockey team has had some exciting games following winter break. The high school team traveled to Fairbanks on January 7 to face off against Tri-Valley. The previous conference game against Tri-Valley was met with defeat, but the Huskies were hungry for a win this time. Taking to the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor's degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she's working towards a master's degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
knba.org
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Showers continue for Southcentral through the holiday weekend
webcenterfairbanks.com
Saturday standoff leads to arrest in downtown Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) received a call of a man loading a rifle and pointing it at houses and cars driving by in the area of 5th Ave. and Hall Street in downtown Fairbanks, on Saturday, Jan. 14 around 1 p.m. 37-year old Aaron Jerome...
kinyradio.com
Levi indicted on murder, arson, assault in Kalskag
Bethel, Alaska (KINY) - A Bethel grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday for 26-year-old Levi Levi and his girlfriend Alexandria Evan. Levi was indicted for six counts of murder in the second degree, one count of arson in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the third degree.
