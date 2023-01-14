ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WBRE

Report shows what 2023 gas prices could look like

(WTAJ) — A 2023 fuel outlook released by Gasbuddy shows what gas prices could possibly look like in 2023 and a certain area of the country could potentially see prices his $7 a gallon. After a rocky year for gas prices, Gasbuddy experts say that we could be getting a break in 2023. The yearly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.

WASHINGTON — Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas prices fall to lowest since 2021 in major reversal post-Ukraine war

Natural gas futures slumped to the lowest level in more than a year on Friday, marking a major turnaround since the massive run-up in prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and threatened to impose hardship on households in New England and across the United States. Futures fell below $3.60...
MySanAntonio

Gasoline prices are set to rise if corn-belt states win fuel fight

Some Americans could end up paying more for their gasoline thanks to a plan by seven Midwestern state governors to boost the use of corn-based ethanol. Their request is under review by the federal government. If adopted, it could be good news for corn farmers throughout the region, including the politically important state of Iowa.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Germany opens its 2nd liquefied natural gas terminal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Saturday inaugurated its second liquefied natural gas terminal, part of a drive by Europe’s biggest economy to put reliance on Russian energy sources firmly behind it. Chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in the ceremony in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea coast, which came...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Rhyolite Ridge: Biden administration to lend up to $700 million to Nevada lithium mine

A Nevada lithium mine project earned a $700 million loan commitment from the Biden administration as part of efforts to spur the U.S. domestic battery sector. The conditional commitment from the Department of Energy’s loan programs office will help Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC finance lithium processing and production at its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron...
NEVADA STATE
rigzone.com

What Will Be the Top Theme for Oil and Gas in 2023?

Globally, the impact of Western sanctions and the G-7 price cap on Russian oil will be the top issue for the oil and gas sector in 2023. That’s what Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst for risk intelligence company RANE, said when asked what the top theme would be for the oil and gas industry this year.
BBC

Energy bills predicted to fall further this year

Energy bills could fall further than previously forecast later this year, easing pressure on struggling households, new projections suggest. Less generous government help means a typical household gas and electricity bill is expected to rise from £2,500 a year to £3,000 a year in April. But falling wholesale...

