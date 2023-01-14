Read full article on original website
What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts
Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers. What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? 2023 predictions.
Report shows what 2023 gas prices could look like
(WTAJ) — A 2023 fuel outlook released by Gasbuddy shows what gas prices could possibly look like in 2023 and a certain area of the country could potentially see prices his $7 a gallon. After a rocky year for gas prices, Gasbuddy experts say that we could be getting a break in 2023. The yearly […]
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.
WASHINGTON — Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas prices fall to lowest since 2021 in major reversal post-Ukraine war
Natural gas futures slumped to the lowest level in more than a year on Friday, marking a major turnaround since the massive run-up in prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and threatened to impose hardship on households in New England and across the United States. Futures fell below $3.60...
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes gas supply
New Englanders are contending with some of the highest electricity rates in the country this winter as they weather the transatlantic ripple effects of a global gas crunch. Residents of New England’s six states have thus far enjoyed a relatively mild winter without rolling blackouts. But skyrocketing rates — fueled by natural gas price surges…
The amount of gas sent to U.S. LNG export terminals is increasing
LNG exports this year are on pace to increase by around 13% from 2022 levels, the federal government estimates.
Wyoming Pump Prices Teeter with Gas Going Up, Diesel Coming Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Oil and gas industry lauds EPA decision to reverse course in Permian Basin
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has backed down from a plan to impose what critics said were “draconian regulations” in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a move lauded by the oil and gas industry and Gov. Greg Abbott. The Biden...
MySanAntonio
Gasoline prices are set to rise if corn-belt states win fuel fight
Some Americans could end up paying more for their gasoline thanks to a plan by seven Midwestern state governors to boost the use of corn-based ethanol. Their request is under review by the federal government. If adopted, it could be good news for corn farmers throughout the region, including the politically important state of Iowa.
Germany opens its 2nd liquefied natural gas terminal
BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Saturday inaugurated its second liquefied natural gas terminal, part of a drive by Europe’s biggest economy to put reliance on Russian energy sources firmly behind it. Chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in the ceremony in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea coast, which came...
Rhyolite Ridge: Biden administration to lend up to $700 million to Nevada lithium mine
A Nevada lithium mine project earned a $700 million loan commitment from the Biden administration as part of efforts to spur the U.S. domestic battery sector. The conditional commitment from the Department of Energy’s loan programs office will help Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC finance lithium processing and production at its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron...
Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada.
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022.
Hopes of sharp fall in household energy bills as HSBC cuts gas price forecast
Bank slashes predicted 2023 European wholesale price by 30% as mild weather reduces demand
rigzone.com
What Will Be the Top Theme for Oil and Gas in 2023?
Globally, the impact of Western sanctions and the G-7 price cap on Russian oil will be the top issue for the oil and gas sector in 2023. That’s what Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst for risk intelligence company RANE, said when asked what the top theme would be for the oil and gas industry this year.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
BBC
Energy bills predicted to fall further this year
Energy bills could fall further than previously forecast later this year, easing pressure on struggling households, new projections suggest. Less generous government help means a typical household gas and electricity bill is expected to rise from £2,500 a year to £3,000 a year in April. But falling wholesale...
