Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Related
Data error leaves Chula Vista small businesses without COVID relief money
Small business owners in Chula Vista are frustrated after being told they were receiving COVID relief checks but now are being told they are not.
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis
In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
kusi.com
YMCA of San Diego County issues revised statement on locker room incident with underage girl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. She Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she...
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing Rent
Here is a taste of what more is coming to San Diego: a plan to add over 50,000 new homes in a specific part of the city, decline in rental prices, and the marginal re-developments to Horton Plaza coming to life! Read on to find out more.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann rejected from SANDAG Board, giving weighted vote to Democrats
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas was elected the new Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
NBC San Diego
San Diegan Neal Petties Who Put Mountain View Park on the Map Honored on MLK Day
Dozens gathered Monday afternoon at the World Beat Center in Balboa Park to honor Neal Petties, who worked to bring opportunities and culture to Black families at Mountain View Park in the 70s and 80s. Now, the park will soon bear his name. Petties now suffers from Alzheimer's and is...
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric bills
San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is offering a lifeline of sorts to some customers beleaguered by high utility bills. The company announced the availability of $1 million in financial assistance for a select group of customers who are having difficulty paying their SDG&E utility bills.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Mission Valley | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
Very close to Fashion Valley Mall is another shopping center in San Diego, Westfield Mission Valley, which stands out for its department stores with outlet prices such as Saks, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as Macy's Home. Thanks to this, it is a very good option for shopping in San Diego at good prices. In Westfield Mission Valley you can also find movie theaters and Target and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as fashion brands Old Navy, Express and Victoria's Secret. If you are a fan of golf, you should make a stop at the Golf Galaxy store with all the products to practice this sport.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Looks to Fill Vacant District 3 City Council Seat
On Tuesday night, the Chula Vista City Council will begin the process of appointing a resident to its vacant District 3 seat. Seventeen residents applied for the seat that was vacated when Councilman Steve Padilla was elected to the California State Senate in November. “I saw this as an opportunity...
NBC San Diego
7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town
As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue. In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed...
NBC San Diego
Hotel Guests in Mission Valley Evacuated Due to Flooding
Hotel guests staying on the first floor of the Riverleaf Inn in Mission Valley had to be evacuated Monday morning due to flooding from the most recent storm. The hotel is located in Hotel Circle near Interstate 8 and Taylor Street. Guests were told to evacuate as flood waters quickly rose through the area, also swamping cars and the hotel lobby.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class
An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
Which city services are open, closed on MLK Day
Here is a look at what operations will continue and those that will be shut down on Monday, Jan. 16.
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
NBC San Diego
9 SANDAG Board Members Storm Out of First Meeting of 2023
SANDAG, also known as the San Diego Association of Governments, is a group of elected officials from the county’s 18 cities tasked with planning metropolitan transit across the county. The Board of Directors had a fiery debate Friday about the way the organization votes. Representatives from the smaller cities...
Egg prices hurting pocketbooks of San Diegans
A nationwide shortage of eggs is being felt by shoppers in San Diego.
Comments / 1