Very close to Fashion Valley Mall is another shopping center in San Diego, Westfield Mission Valley, which stands out for its department stores with outlet prices such as Saks, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as Macy's Home. Thanks to this, it is a very good option for shopping in San Diego at good prices. In Westfield Mission Valley you can also find movie theaters and Target and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as fashion brands Old Navy, Express and Victoria's Secret. If you are a fan of golf, you should make a stop at the Golf Galaxy store with all the products to practice this sport.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO