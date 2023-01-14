ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Westfield Mission Valley | Shopping mall in San Diego, California

Very close to Fashion Valley Mall is another shopping center in San Diego, Westfield Mission Valley, which stands out for its department stores with outlet prices such as Saks, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as Macy's Home. Thanks to this, it is a very good option for shopping in San Diego at good prices. In Westfield Mission Valley you can also find movie theaters and Target and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as fashion brands Old Navy, Express and Victoria's Secret. If you are a fan of golf, you should make a stop at the Golf Galaxy store with all the products to practice this sport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Looks to Fill Vacant District 3 City Council Seat

On Tuesday night, the Chula Vista City Council will begin the process of appointing a resident to its vacant District 3 seat. Seventeen residents applied for the seat that was vacated when Councilman Steve Padilla was elected to the California State Senate in November. “I saw this as an opportunity...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town

As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue. In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hotel Guests in Mission Valley Evacuated Due to Flooding

Hotel guests staying on the first floor of the Riverleaf Inn in Mission Valley had to be evacuated Monday morning due to flooding from the most recent storm. The hotel is located in Hotel Circle near Interstate 8 and Taylor Street. Guests were told to evacuate as flood waters quickly rose through the area, also swamping cars and the hotel lobby.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class

An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

9 SANDAG Board Members Storm Out of First Meeting of 2023

SANDAG, also known as the San Diego Association of Governments, is a group of elected officials from the county’s 18 cities tasked with planning metropolitan transit across the county. The Board of Directors had a fiery debate Friday about the way the organization votes. Representatives from the smaller cities...
SAN DIEGO, CA

