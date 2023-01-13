Read full article on original website
Tops Slated for Monday Night Red Out Against (RV) Florida Atlantic
Monday, January 16 | 6 p.m. CT | Bowling Green, Ky. Records WKU (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) • Florida Atlantic (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Randy Lee (pxp) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Watch. Connor Onion (pxp) | David Padgett (analysis) Live...
Lady Toppers Take On Florida Atlantic on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball will be looking to build on a three-game winning streak on Monday at Florida Atlantic. The game is set for a 6 p.m. (CT) in Boca Raton. Game Info. WKU (7-8, 4-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic (10-5, 3-3 C-USA) Monday, Jan. 16...
Hilltopper Basketball Wins Third in a Row with 70-59 Victory Over FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball returned home for the first time in nine days and picked up its third league win, first inside E.A. Diddle Arena this year, on Saturday night with a 70-59 victory over FIU. "Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win,"...
Lady Toppers Complete Comeback in First Match of 2023 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of Paola...
Rolle’s 60m Performance Leads WKU on Final Day of Commodore Challenge
NASHVILLE – Led by an appearance in the finals of the 60m by Demetrius Rolle, the WKU Track & Field team completed its first meet of the 2023 season Saturday at the Commodore Challenge. "We had some solid performances from the men," said WKU head coach Brent Chumbley. "Demetrius...
