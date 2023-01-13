ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

Tops Slated for Monday Night Red Out Against (RV) Florida Atlantic

Monday, January 16 | 6 p.m. CT | Bowling Green, Ky. Records WKU (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) • Florida Atlantic (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Randy Lee (pxp) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Watch. Connor Onion (pxp) | David Padgett (analysis) Live...
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Take On Florida Atlantic on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball will be looking to build on a three-game winning streak on Monday at Florida Atlantic. The game is set for a 6 p.m. (CT) in Boca Raton. Game Info. WKU (7-8, 4-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic (10-5, 3-3 C-USA) Monday, Jan. 16...
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Complete Comeback in First Match of 2023 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of Paola...
