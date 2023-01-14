ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more

It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
Post Register

Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann steps down

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are searching for a new bullpen coach. The team announced that Matt Buschmann opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities. Toronto also said it would announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks. The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

