Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Sources: Trey Mancini heading to Cubs after World Series run with Astros
HOUSTON — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more
It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
Post Register
Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
Padres give Salas, 16, $5.6M in international signing period
Catcher Ethan Salas, 16, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, and the consensus top overall prospect in this year's international signing period class, received a $5.6 million bonus with the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann steps down
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are searching for a new bullpen coach. The team announced that Matt Buschmann opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities. Toronto also said it would announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks. The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays...
Yardbarker
2022-23 International Signing Period: Dodgers Add Joendry Vargas, Arnaldo Lantigua & More
The 2022-23 international signing period began on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty active despite having only $4,144,000 to spend, which is tied with the Texas Rangers for the lowest bonus pool in the Majors. The Dodgers came to terms with 13 international amateur free agents, including Joendry...
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
