US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
msn.com
What China’s Deadly Covid Surge Means for the Rest of the World
There’s a new form of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid. It’s called XBB.1.5 — and it’s nasty. XBB.1.5, otherwise known as “Kraken,” is more contagious than previous subvariants of the Omicron variant of the virus and also has more potential to evade our antibodies from vaccines and past infection.
China Covid: experts estimate 9,000 deaths a day as US says it may sample wastewater from planes
The United States is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new Covid-19 variants as infections surge in China, as UK-based health experts estimate about 9,000 people a days are now dying of the disease in China. The proposed of testing wastewater by the US Centers...
90% of people in China province infected with Covid, says local health official
Almost 90% of people in China’s third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top local official has said, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases. Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province, told a press conference that “as of...
BBC
China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll
The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
CNBC
China reports huge rise in Covid deaths after WHO criticized Beijing for heavily undercounting
China said on Saturday nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month. In early December, Beijing abruptly dismantled its strict three-year anti-virus regime of frequent testing, travel curbs. The World Health Organization said this week that China was heavily under-reporting deaths...
natureworldnews.com
Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]
A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
China Records 60,000 COVID Deaths in Last Month After Ending ‘Zero-COVID’ Policy
China's government says it has recorded almost 60,000 COVID deaths in the month since removing its strict pandemic restrictions, following massive civilian protests. Prior to this week, China had officially recorded fewer than 6,000 COVID deaths after taking a “zero-COVID” approach. Some countries have questioned the accuracy of China’s reporting, but Jiao Yahui, an official with China’s National Health Commission, said the country’s slower reporting came as a result of needing to do a “systematic analysis” of hospital reporting data. As China continues to face its worse outbreak yet, several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors coming from China, including the U.S., Japan, and South Korea.Read it at New York Times
Covid infections in your area amid warnings over new Omicron subvariant
Three years on from the start of the Covid pandemic, concerns have been raised about a new Covid variant that could lead to a surge in the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UK Covid experts have given warnings about the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as XBB 1.5. But the most recent figures on Covid infections in England suggest there has yet to be a surge in infections. In the week up to 31 December, there was a 15.4 per cent drop in cases in England, with 36,605 testing positive for the virus. Maps based on...
China reports almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths
China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic.The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19. The National Health Commission said those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home.The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775. The official toll stood at 5,272 on Jan. 8.The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls. The World Health Organization and other governments appealed to Beijing for more information amid a surge in infections.
Dozens of China's Elites Die of COVID as State Plays Down Outbreak
China has reported 37 deaths from the virus since last month.
Combination COVID and flu test does not prove they are the same virus
CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in the photo on social media tests separately for each. Such tests detect specific proteins that differ between the viruses, allowing them to discern between COVID-19 and flu infections, medical experts confirmed to The Associated Press.
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle
As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
104.1 WIKY
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
WHO says China data underrepresents COVID surge and deaths
GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
