British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran, its state media has said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had appealed on Friday to Iranian authorities not to proceed.But a statement from the Iranian Students’ News Agency less than a day later said: “The sentence of Alireza Akbari, the son of Ali with dual Iranian-British citizenship, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption in the land and widespread action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the intelligence apparatus of the British government, was executed.”Mr Akbari was an Iranian former deputy defence minister who was arrested...

3 DAYS AGO