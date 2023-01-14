Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season
BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Draisaitl scores twice, leading Oilers past Golden Knights
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals Saturday night to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon
Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday. Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.
Golden Knights faceoff: Oilers offensive wizard McDavid visits T-Mobile Arena
Connor McDavid leads the Edmonton Oilers against the Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
NHL
Full-Team Effort Propels Avalanche in 6-3 Win over Red Wings
The Colorado Avalanche executed another full-team effort to top the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Monday, the afternoon of Martin Luther King Jr. day at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 22-17-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (2G, 2A) paced the victory with a four-point outing, while Cale...
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Practicing Sunday
Tarasenko (hand) practiced with the Blues on Sunday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While it doesn't seem like Tarasenko's return is imminent, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery after being placed on IR on Jan. 2. The 31-year-old winger has 10 goals and 19 assists in 34 games this season. Tarasenko could rejoin the Blues later this month.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
The Sabres look to break their three-game losing streak in Nashville.
Roman Josi is one of the elite defensemen in the NHL, but he’s 14 points behind Rasmus Dahlin and has played two more games. Dahlin has nine points in his last five games.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Trade Deadline Plans Could Change if Desharnais Succeeds
It’s been a long road to the NHL for Edmonton Oilers’ defenceman Vincent Desharnais. He was passed over twice in the NHL Draft, and the Oilers finally took a shot on the 6-foot-6, 215-pound defender with the 183rd pick in the 2016 Draft. Since then, the Laval, Quebec native, has spent four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) – with stints in the ECHL – but his dream came true when he made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11.
CBS Sports
