Gilbert, IA

How Gilbert sophomore Mia Kautman stands out on the basketball court

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 5 days ago

Mia Kautman's parents know how to make her stand out.

Kautman, a sophomore guard on the Gilbert girls basketball team, grew up wearing big, bright headbands in elementary school because her mom, Laura Kautman, was a track and cross country coach.

"Mia went through this huge headband phase," said Gilbert sophomore forward Mollie Schnormeier. "She had those thick Nike ones and would wear a different one every single day."

Her dad, Andrew, picks out her basketball shoes. She was sporting bright, sky-blue sneakers during Friday's game against Carroll.

"My dad was like let's pick some fun ones," Kautman said. "He's done that all through my basketball career. I love them. I like the style and the colors are fun."

With those flashy shoes, Kautman sticks out like a sore thumb. She wasn't alone Friday, however, as Carroll's Katelyn Aden — the person Kautman happened to be guarding — was wearing the exact same shoes.

"We were joking around about it during the game," Kautman said. "We played AAU against her and we played together in middle school. She's a great girl and a great player."

It's not just her shoes that make Kautman so noticeable. She has become one of Gilbert's best all-around players on the basketball court.

"Mia is so reliable," said Gilbert coach Mike Frisk. "She's always guarding the (other team's) best guard, then I ask her to score and do all the little things and she does them all well. She shows no emotion, she just goes hard. She's usually in the right spot at the right time and she's my one kid that knows how to get to the free-throw line when we need to draw fouls."

With All-State legend and current Drake Bulldog Ava Hawthorne running the attack, Kautman spent most of her freshman season as a spot-up shooter on the perimeter. She made 39 3-pointers and averaged 6.9 points per game a year ago.

This season, Kautman's expanded her game.

"Mia is really good at driving to the hoop and getting open looks for her teammates," said Gilbert forward Ella Henningsen. "Tonight she had a drive and kicked it out to me as an example. She's very fast, so she's very good at getting other people open."

In addition to being a great defender, Kautman's also a lot more aggressive attacking the rim. She's improved at crashing the boards. too.

"My goal this year was to add more dimensions to my game," Kautman said. "Last year the 3-pointer was kind of my game. Now I'm trying to get downhill and up defense."

Through Friday's 44-43 home loss to Carroll, Kautman was averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists. She had 7 points and three assists with one steal and block apiece Friday night.

The loss to Carroll put the Gilbert girls at 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in a loaded Raccoon River Conference. Kautman, Schnormeier, Henningsen and guards Abby Patel and Anna Saltzman lead a talented sophomore class looking to keep Gilbert above .500 for the sixth season in a row.

"We know what each other's strengths and weaknesses are," Henningsen said. "We work together to get the best result."

The rest of the Gilbert varsity roster is made up primarily of seniors. That means the sophomores will be stepping into leadership roles real soon.

"Next year we're only going to have one senior, so we're trying to step up and take that role," Kautman said. "We're working well together and following the seniors' example."

Kautman said her goals for this season are for the team to play well together and for the Tigers to knock off conference teams they've lost to earlier in the season. She wants the team to play fast and with high energy.

There's one other task the team needs to accomplish. Kautman's birthday is Feb. 7 and the Tigers will play at Boone that evening.

"Everyone on the team has to wear thick Nike headbands," Schnormeier said.

"I have enough for everyone," Kautman said. "Including the coaches."

