The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Professional Boxer Jonnie Rice
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – From Basketball to Boxing! CN2’s Jeremy Wynder chats with Jonnie Rice about his time as a Winthrop Eagle and how that prepared him for his career today in the ring. And, after more than a year between bouts Rice is preparing to...
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor runs for A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches, determining the...
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
Christian Services in Lancaster County might just bowl you over
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Christian Services in Lancaster, South Carolina is on a mission to become the heartbeat of the county. It's a place for services, but also safety. It's a place that's been focused on families since the 1980s and has had a longstanding food pantry since that time. But they've evolved in the last 20 years.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at east Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — No one in North Carolina won the Mega Millions estimated $1.35 billion grand prize, but one lucky person from Charlotte will become a millionaire. A $1 million ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said. The...
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
WBTV
Cold and dry conditions remain ahead of returning rain chances Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and dry conditions will stick around for the next two nights and then we will kick off the workweek with some milder temperatures and chances for rain. Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild. After...
WBTV
Sunshine, cold temperatures return this weekend before First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a mostly sunny but cold weekend with gusty winds at times. Expect dry conditions through the MLK holiday along with a warming trend. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday as we track our next chance for rain. Today: Mostly sunny,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
“If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
Atrium Health opens new rehabilitation center to treat complex injuries and illnesses
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health announced the grand opening of their David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation in south Charlotte on Saturday. Carolinas Rehabilitation is a nationally recognized hospital that specializes in innovative, customized therapy for a large range of conditions from complex to common due to injury or illness.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Mill
“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
WBTV
I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on I-485 near South Tryon Street have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier in the evening. The incident happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Medic said no patients were transported from the crash. More information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Rock Hill, deputies say
A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Rock Hill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
