Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
Kenny Payne Critical of Louisville's Step Back in Effort Against North Carolina
Heading into their matchup with the Tar Heels, the Cardinals' effort seemed to be improving, but then it took a massive step back.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
Louisville BB Recruiting: Ballard’s Gabe Sisk needs an offer
It has to be difficult for Head Coach Kenny Payne and the staff not to look forward to next season in hopes of a massive roster overhaul, while they are currently sitting with a 2-16 cumulative record. The Louisville basketball team is not where it normally is this season. Usually, Louisville basketball is synonymous with greatness and it was synonymous with the legendary Rick Pitino for many years.
Louisville F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Out vs. North Carolina
The second year big man leads the Cardinals in rebounding, and is fourth in scoring.
uoflcardgame.com
Losing a way of life for UofL basketball, Kenny Payne
The post game radio show was the same for University of Louisville fans leaving the KFC Yum! Center on the way home after the Cardinals’ 80-59 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Not happy with coach Kenny Payne. Not happy with the players. Not happy with the weather outside...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-59 Loss vs. North Carolina
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard El Ellis and guard/forward Mike James said after their loss vs. the Tar Heels:
LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville
Country music superstar Luke Combs was in basketball heaven Saturday. He watched as his favorite team, the North Carolina Tar... The post LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville appeared first on Outsider.
Louisville FB Recruiting: Underclassmen flock to Louisville
Head Coach Jeff Brohm hosts another massive recruiting weekend for Louisville football, but this time it is specifically for juniors and underclassmen. A few seniors will be mixed into the group, but the primary focus is on the underclassmen. There will be prospects from all over the country as well as a few hometown kids who have probably dreamt of playing for the University of Louisville since they were little.
spectrumnews1.com
Community center honored by Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s boy's. basketball took a trip down memory lane for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ongoing heritage match-up. What You Need To Know. The Dunbar Center is reliving the former school’s glory days and highlighting how the...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's sets opening date with chance to get free pizza for a year
LaRosa's has announced the opening date for their first location in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. where people will be able to get a free slice of pizza. There will also be some giveaways and a...
Comments / 0