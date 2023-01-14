Read full article on original website
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
FIRST ALERT: Showers return Tuesday, Spring-like warmth ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of showers Tuesday before much warmer weather returns. Clouds are on the increase overnight, turning mainly cloudy by Tuesday morning. We’ll remain dry early in the day but expect scattered showers to arrive through the afternoon. While the rain isn’t heavy, we’ll keep the showers around through sunset, ending late in the evening.
First Responder Friday: Mike Prosser
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another segment of ‘First Responder Friday.’ This week, we introduce you to Mike Prosser, who recently retired from the Conway Police Department. “Mike Prosser is a tremendous ambassador. He knows everyone, which is so helpful when we’re in a small town like Conway,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long […]
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter makes a brief return this weekend. Models continue to pick up on an interesting scenario around daybreak Saturday. Low pressure will quickly develop just off shore. This will be happening as temperatures drop into the 30s. The developing area of low pressure will throw just a little moisture back into the region for a few light sprinkles and stray showers.
Highway 501 south of Myrtle Ridge Drive reopens after deadly crash kills 1
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 south of Conway reopened after a deadly crash killed one person early Monday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of Conbraco Circle near West Perry Road and closed Highway 501 south of Myrtle Ridge Drive for several hours, according […]
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman is missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. April Denis Yarborough was last seen at 4 a.m. Friday on 33rd Avenue South wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and gray pants, police said. When […]
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Market Common identified; driver was distracted
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist who was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common has died, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The Horry County Coroner identified the bicyclist as Gail Rapp. She was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment […]
1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a house fire in the Loris area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cedar Branch Road at around 10:45 p.m. Officials added the person had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No additional details were...
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Two of the robberies happened at businesses on South Kings Highway with the third happening...
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
43rd annual ‘Be the Dream’ forum in Conway to focus on housing, gun violence
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For 43 years, the Conway-Horry MLK Planning Committee has presented the ‘Be the Dream’ forum as a way to get community members talking. Each year, the forum focuses on different pressing topics in the community. Past discussions have included such things as rebounding from COVID, progress in education and environmental racism. […]
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to find a wanted woman and man in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that 40-year-old Samantha Watts and 19-year-old Jonathan Watts are both wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police said Samantha...
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
