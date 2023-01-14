ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

country1037fm.com

Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far

Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers return Tuesday, Spring-like warmth ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of showers Tuesday before much warmer weather returns. Clouds are on the increase overnight, turning mainly cloudy by Tuesday morning. We’ll remain dry early in the day but expect scattered showers to arrive through the afternoon. While the rain isn’t heavy, we’ll keep the showers around through sunset, ending late in the evening.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Mike Prosser

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another segment of ‘First Responder Friday.’ This week, we introduce you to Mike Prosser, who recently retired from the Conway Police Department. “Mike Prosser is a tremendous ambassador. He knows everyone, which is so helpful when we’re in a small town like Conway,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter makes a brief return this weekend. Models continue to pick up on an interesting scenario around daybreak Saturday. Low pressure will quickly develop just off shore. This will be happening as temperatures drop into the 30s. The developing area of low pressure will throw just a little moisture back into the region for a few light sprinkles and stray showers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a house fire in the Loris area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cedar Branch Road at around 10:45 p.m. Officials added the person had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No additional details were...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Two of the robberies happened at businesses on South Kings Highway with the third happening...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
MARION, SC

