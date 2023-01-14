Read full article on original website
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Big shots and big recruits: Special Sunday for Rutgers hoops proves ‘it’s a new time’
Caleb McConnell watched the ball hit the bottom of the net, heard 8,000 people scream “YEAH!” at the top of their lungs, and felt the floor beneath him shake after Mawot Mag hit the biggest shot of his career to put Rutgers up four points with 38 seconds remaining in overtime against Ohio State.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Rutgers turning this longtime weakness into strength is underrated part of strong start
Steve Pikiell let out a laugh. The Rutgers coach had just been reminded of a consistent issue in the early days of his tenure in Piscataway, providing an opportunity to reflect on how far his program has come. In those initial years, he would often remark about the emails he would receive from exasperated fans about his team’s free throw struggles. They’d interrogate him about the issues, tell him to make his team practice them more often, blow off some steam about the maddening misses.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Injury-plagued Piscataway marks lineup revival by shocking undefeated South River
Piscataway has not only battled through numerous injuries all season against an unforgiving schedule, but also has had to fight the inevitable self-doubt that can develop when a team’s losses are accumulating at twice the rate of successes. “It was important for us to get a win today for...
Former pro pitcher who battled addiction awarded Key to the City in Paterson
His addiction cost him his career and landed him in and out of prison.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Tanks for Listening to 94.5 PST — Win a $50 Gas Gift Card
We could just say “thanks for listening” to Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST, while you work this week, but instead, we’re going to put our money where our mouth is and say…. TANKS FOR LISTENING to 94.5 PST. Did you like that pun?. Well, you’ll...
New calls for Madison Square Garden to halt use of facial recognition
In six months, Madison Square Garden Entertainment utilized the tech to have three people removed from the Garden and Radio City Music Hall.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
roi-nj.com
Celebrating MLK: How Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center at Rutgers-Newark has impact
When racist, antisemitic graffiti was spray painted at Scotch-Plains Fanwood High School in 2018, local officials reached out to the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center at Rutgers University – Newark to help address the hatred behind the vandalism. The effort helped ease tensions, which had long existed in...
tourcounsel.com
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Why hasn’t New Jersey officially recognized important sites in Martin Luther King Jr.’s history?
Two sites in South Jersey could hold the key to creating a more accurate narrative surrounding Martin Luther King Jr.’s beginnings as a civil rights leader. So why has it been such a struggle to get these places properly recognized?
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
