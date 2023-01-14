ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers turning this longtime weakness into strength is underrated part of strong start

Steve Pikiell let out a laugh. The Rutgers coach had just been reminded of a consistent issue in the early days of his tenure in Piscataway, providing an opportunity to reflect on how far his program has come. In those initial years, he would often remark about the emails he would receive from exasperated fans about his team’s free throw struggles. They’d interrogate him about the issues, tell him to make his team practice them more often, blow off some steam about the maddening misses.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ

