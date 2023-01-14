ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

mynbc5.com

CVU girls basketball plays first game since social media incident became public

HINESBURG, Vt. — Just yesterday, there wasn't any certainty that the CVU girl's basketball team was going to play anytime in the near future. The dust from a racially insensitive TikTok posted by a member of the RedHawks, causing Thursday night's game against Burlington to be postponed, was still settling, and Burr & Burton wasn't 100% committed to making the long haul up to Hinesburg on Saturday.
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
MassLive.com

This New England ski resort was ranked one of the best in the country

A Vermont ski resort was said to be one of the best the country has to offer for skiing, snowboarding and aprés-ski vibes. Vogue magazine included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, on its list of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.” The lifestyle magazine said the resort is widely considered one of the best ski resorts on the east coast. Sandwiched between two mountains, Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, the ski resort offers 485 acres worth of shredding terrain.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.

CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
KILLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Vermont Route 100 in Warren

WARREN — A 23-year-old woman from Randolph was arrested for DUI following a crash in Warren early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 3:10 a.m. Police say the driver, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for...
WARREN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies after car overturns on icy roadway

PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman who wasin critical condition after her vehicle overturned on an icy roadway has died, according to Vermont State Police. Officials said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland died on Jan. 6, following the crash that occurred on Jan. 3. Cobb was driving north...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
SALISBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH

KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested

BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
BERLIN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile arrested after car chase, crash in Berlin

BERLIN — A juvenile was arrested in Northfield on New Year’s Day. Northfield police say they observed a vehicle known to have been involved in a car chase with Montpelier police on January 1. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it attempted to flee for several miles.
BERLIN, VT

