Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local LB Bodie Kahoun lands offer from Virginia Tech, sets back-to-back visits
Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry Class of 2024 dual-sport standout Bodie Kahoun has already given an early verbal commitment to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech from extending a scholarship offer on the football field. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Kahoun is “very excited”...
thecarrollnews.com
Easter’s 70-foot buzzer beater highlights Carroll win
Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin cuts through a pair of Alleghany defenders en route to the basket for two of her game-high 21 points Friday in the Cavaliers’ 64-21 win. Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee tries to corral one of her game-high seven steals on Friday against Alleghany. Hagee also scored 10 points.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
live5news.com
Former College of Charleston professor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
Key Coaching, Extracurricular Appointments Approved By Board
LOW MOOR — Coaching and extracurricular appointments approved by the Alleghany Highlands School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, will help position the school division for full consolidation this fall. During the meeting, the school board approved coaching and extracurricular appointments for fall 2023. They include Adam Eggleston, band director; Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach; Jeremy Bartley, cross country coach; Will Fields, varsity football coach; Brian Ellwood, golf coach; Charles Leitch, volleyball coach; and Amanda Sprouse, choir director. Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletic administration, will also serve as activities director for AHPS on an interim basis. Each person assigned to these positions has experience in public...
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street, in Blacksburg, on Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the...
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
country1037fm.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
counton2.com
National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
cardinalnews.org
Wytheville Community College graduates first students from industrial maintenance program; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Wytheville Community College graduates first students from Industrial Maintenance Program. Twenty-four students recently completed Wytheville Community College’s new Industrial Maintenance Program, which began during the Fall semester of 2022. The program, designed to certify students in industrial...
WSLS
True or False: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been fun for me to hear about or learn some of the weather wives’ tales that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the big ones I often hear is the one regarding thunderstorms in winter. Depending on who I...
8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH
UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 10:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– We are learning more about the inmates taken to Beckley ARH from Southern Regional Jail. According to State Senator Rollan Roberts (R-9th District), five of the initial seven inmates taken on Sunday, January 15, were female and two were male. According to Will […]
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
Comments / 0