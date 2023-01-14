ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Snow totals for January 16, 2023

BOSTON – A bit of winter finally arrived in Massachusetts Sunday into Monday, bringing a few inches of snow around the state. That includes Boston's first inch of the season, tying the fifth-latest date for that milestone.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Montague 4.0 inchesMiddleborough 3.6Bradford 3.5Topsfield 3.4West Wareham 3.0Plainfield 3.0Haverhill 3.0Milton, Blue Hill Observatory 2.9Weymouth 2.9Hingham 2.8Carlisle 2.6Lexington 2.5West Peabody 2.5Fitchburg 2.5East Falmouth 2.5East Acton 2.4Rowley 2.3Andover. 2.3Hubbardston 2.3Acton 2.1Westford 2.0Chelmsford 2.0Gardner 2.0East Walpole 2.0Methuen 2.0Fitchburg 2.0Gloucester 2.0Acushnet 2.0Ashland 1.9Fairhaven 1.9Sterling 1.8Foxboro 1.7New Bedford 1.4Mansfield 1.3  East Walpole 1.2Oakham 1.0Boston 1.0
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Snow lingers Monday, sky clears before another messy storm late week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Don't know about you, but I am kinda thankful today is a holiday. Snowy Monday mornings are never a good thing, no doubt had this been a normal traffic/commuting day there would have been a lot more accidents.This "storm," if you can call it that, was certainly not a major event by New England standards, but more of a pest. Some form of precipitation has been falling in some parts of southern New England just about all weekend long, and it is STILL GOING. While no one town has yet to...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan

WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
WILMINGTON, MA

