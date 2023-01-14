Former Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck will continue his college football career at Colorado, as he announced on Twitter on Sunday morning. This marks the third time he has transferred, originally beginning his college football career at Georgia Tech before coming over to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season. He was listed as a 3-star recruit in the 2018 class out of Lakeland (Fla.) George W. Jenkins Senior. The other Power 5 offers Domineck held at the time came from Iowa State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO