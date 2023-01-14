Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas remains ranked in AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped 10 spots to No. 25 with a total of 115 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ashdown Star Shamar Easter’s Message Puts Bow on Arkansas’ Rare Recruiting Feat
While it has been very active in the transfer portal this month, things were mostly quiet on the traditional recruiting trail for Arkansas football until getting some good news Sunday evening. Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, the top in-state player in the 2023 class, reaffirmed his commitment to the Razorbacks...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother
Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas
Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Domineck, former Arkansas defender, announces Pac-12 commitment
Former Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck will continue his college football career at Colorado, as he announced on Twitter on Sunday morning. This marks the third time he has transferred, originally beginning his college football career at Georgia Tech before coming over to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season. He was listed as a 3-star recruit in the 2018 class out of Lakeland (Fla.) George W. Jenkins Senior. The other Power 5 offers Domineck held at the time came from Iowa State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
Razorbacks Not Giving Nick Smith Good Reason to Come Back
Unless Hogs go 3-3 in next few weeks, there will too high risk, too little reward for guard to return
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The portal window is coming to a close, but still, some names Hog fans should be looking out for. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team gets into all of them.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
ozarksfn.com
Determined to Succeed
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate’s malnutrition death
The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs.
fox5ny.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
