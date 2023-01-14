ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Arkansas remains ranked in AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped 10 spots to No. 25 with a total of 115 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother

Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Domineck, former Arkansas defender, announces Pac-12 commitment

Former Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck will continue his college football career at Colorado, as he announced on Twitter on Sunday morning. This marks the third time he has transferred, originally beginning his college football career at Georgia Tech before coming over to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season. He was listed as a 3-star recruit in the 2018 class out of Lakeland (Fla.) George W. Jenkins Senior. The other Power 5 offers Domineck held at the time came from Iowa State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win

Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile

The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
NASHVILLE, TN
5NEWS

One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

Determined to Succeed

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
CENTERTON, AR
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million

An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

