FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ballstatedailynews.com
Wapahani girls, boys basketball make history in Delaware County Championship
“Jobs not done,” said junior Isaac Andrews after his team, Wapahani, defeated Delta in the quarterfinal round of the Delaware County high school basketball tournament Jan. 13. The Wapahani girls squad also made the championship on their side of the county tournament. After the boys team won, their head...
visitwilmingtonde.com
Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware
The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
WDEL 1150AM
Parking rates to increase in Newark starting Tuesday
It's about to become more expensive to park in downtown Newark. Most on-street parking will jump to $2.25/hour, with parking lots costing $2/hour beginning on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The increase was passed during last year's budget process, city the city estimating the increased fees will net an extra $213,500...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative ponders next steps at its first meeting
Members of the new Wilmington Learning Collaborative council had hoped to hit the ground running at their first meeting Friday but the session turned out to be more like an extended warmup. The virtual meeting, scheduled to last 90 minutes, had to be extended by a half-hour to get through...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police say the shooting left one man seriously injured. Delaware State Police say on Jan. 15 around 4:03 a.m. troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. Police say he was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery, where he is in stable condition.
wilmingtonde.gov
City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march
Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
delawarebusinessnow.com
A tale of two cities and their parking tickets
A heads up for those stopping off in Newark on business. Parking fines are going up, and forgetting about that ticket will put a dent in your credit card or checking account. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, rates on city lots and parking meters will go up a dollar an hour for the first time since the late ’90s.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 16, Arrested, Charged After Gunshot in Delaware High School Restroom
A teenager is now charged after a shot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school last week. On Monday, Delaware State Police said that a 16-year-old was charged in relation to last Wednesday's gunfire inside a restroom at William Penn High School in New Castle. A school...
Firefighter injured while battling Delaware blaze
The Action Cam was there as a firefighter fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital for burns, officials said.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow In January? Not Looking Likely With Temps Above Average For Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our streak of above average temps continues this week. Conditions look great for the MLK Day parade in Baltimore on Monday. Less wind today means that it will be less bumpy for pilots this afternoon and skies will be clear. Temps will be some 8-10 degrees...
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
