Hempstead, NY

visitwilmingtonde.com

Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware

The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Parking rates to increase in Newark starting Tuesday

It's about to become more expensive to park in downtown Newark. Most on-street parking will jump to $2.25/hour, with parking lots costing $2/hour beginning on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The increase was passed during last year's budget process, city the city estimating the increased fees will net an extra $213,500...
NEWARK, DE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington

Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
HARRINGTON, DE
Bay Net

Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WBOC

Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police say the shooting left one man seriously injured. Delaware State Police say on Jan. 15 around 4:03 a.m. troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. Police say he was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery, where he is in stable condition.
MAGNOLIA, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march

Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

A tale of two cities and their parking tickets

A heads up for those stopping off in Newark on business. Parking fines are going up, and forgetting about that ticket will put a dent in your credit card or checking account. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, rates on city lots and parking meters will go up a dollar an hour for the first time since the late ’90s.
NEWARK, DE

