Denton, TX

CBS Sports

Miami (Fla.) vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida forecast: Big chill gives way to a warm-up this week

South Floridians and vacationers can soon return their sweaters and jackets to the closet as weather forecasters said Monday that high temperatures will reach the low 80s before week’s end. Throughout the tri-county area, legions of celebrants including parade watchers took in Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances under sunny skies with nary a cloud in sight. Temperatures reached a high of 72 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick

Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT: Temps May Drop To Low 30s Saturday Night

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Saturday): The frost advisory has been extended to 9 a.m. Sunday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service says a Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning, as temperatures could plunge into the low-to-mid 30s. The advisory […]
BOCA RATON, FL
calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

B’nai Torah Congregation announces 2023 concert series

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: Learn about the performers. The B’nai Torah Congregation has announced the dates and performers for their 2023 concert series. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on:. Jan. 18. Feb. 15. March 15. March...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL

