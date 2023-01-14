Read full article on original website
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
University-Mainland girls basketball game suspended, ruled double forfeit after skirmish
ORANGE CITY — A Five Star Conference girls basketball tournament game between host University and Mainland was suspended and ruled a double forfeit Saturday after a fight between the two teams broke out. The Buccaneers led the quarterfinal matchup 39-8 with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter when the...
Faith-based organization cuts ribbon on new space
Christian organization Wesley at UCF celebrated the opening of a new dedicated space on campus Sunday. Wesley at UCF is a religious group that believes in a fair and equal community and aims to create a friendly environment where they can develop and inspire the community, said the Rev. Mike Luzinski, who serves as the lead pastor at Spring of Life United Methodist Church.
UCF Board of Trustees approves salary increase for police officers
The UCF Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for UCF police officers during a special meeting Thursday. The increase is part of an agreement between the board and the Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, a police union. “Our entire team — the leadership team — certainly is focused on...
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
Florida A&M University's Law School Is Honoring Martin Luther King In A Beautiful Way
As part of Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law’s Great Day of Service, which has been sponsored by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission, the law school will host a pop-up legal clinic on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 FAMU Law Lane, Orlando, FL 32801.
Jollibee to open new Orlando restaurant next week
ORLANDO, Fla. — A world-famous fried chicken restaurant is coming soon to the Orlando area next week. Jollibee will open a new location on Jan. 18 at East Colonial Drive, near the Waterford Lakes Town Center. This store is the fourth Jollibee restaurant in Florida, with locations in Jacksonville,...
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Squid Lips and Sand on the Beach
While on Spring Break 2021 in Florida with my son we went to a few restaurants that were really fun. This page highlights two of them – Squid Lips and Sand on the Beach both in Melbourne, Florida. I used beach vacation background pages for this spread. The left...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando
Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
Portillo’s learns its opening lesson
We’re emptying our notebook after attending the ICR Conference in Orlando this week. On tap: an important lesson from Portillo’s; El Pollo Loco’s marketing focus; Twin Peaks’ expensive restaurants; some skepticism on Red Robin and an unexpected protest. Soft opens are good: Why should you do...
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
