Orlando, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Faith-based organization cuts ribbon on new space

Christian organization Wesley at UCF celebrated the opening of a new dedicated space on campus Sunday. Wesley at UCF is a religious group that believes in a fair and equal community and aims to create a friendly environment where they can develop and inspire the community, said the Rev. Mike Luzinski, who serves as the lead pastor at Spring of Life United Methodist Church.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Board of Trustees approves salary increase for police officers

The UCF Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for UCF police officers during a special meeting Thursday. The increase is part of an agreement between the board and the Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, a police union. “Our entire team — the leadership team — certainly is focused on...
ORLANDO, FL
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street

NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jollibee to open new Orlando restaurant next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A world-famous fried chicken restaurant is coming soon to the Orlando area next week. Jollibee will open a new location on Jan. 18 at East Colonial Drive, near the Waterford Lakes Town Center. This store is the fourth Jollibee restaurant in Florida, with locations in Jacksonville,...
ORLANDO, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Squid Lips and Sand on the Beach

While on Spring Break 2021 in Florida with my son we went to a few restaurants that were really fun. This page highlights two of them – Squid Lips and Sand on the Beach both in Melbourne, Florida. I used beach vacation background pages for this spread. The left...
MELBOURNE, FL
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
ORLANDO, FL
Madoc

Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando

Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
ORLANDO, FL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Portillo’s learns its opening lesson

We’re emptying our notebook after attending the ICR Conference in Orlando this week. On tap: an important lesson from Portillo’s; El Pollo Loco’s marketing focus; Twin Peaks’ expensive restaurants; some skepticism on Red Robin and an unexpected protest. Soft opens are good: Why should you do...
ORLANDO, FL
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE

