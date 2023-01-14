Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
Rockford Police identify, issue warrant for suspect in Pinnon’s murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for William Jones, 40, identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and murder of Peggy Anderson, 63, at Pinnon Meats last Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase, crash into apartment building
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police said three men from Chicago were arrested after a pursuit ended with a crash into an apartment building early Sunday, Jan. 15. The three Chicagoans were ages 18, 21, and 30, police said. The pursuit started in Waukesha around 1 a.m. when officers tried pulling...
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
WISN
2 arrested after shots fired investigation in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after a shots fired investigation. According to an incident report, police were investigating a report of shots fired near Sylvan Terrace and Summit Avenue in Waukesha just after 3 a.m. The report said officers found spent casings in the...
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Columbia County early Saturday morning after stealing a vehicle with a sleeping woman inside. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from an adult female reporting that she was being driven around by an unknown male and did not know where they were going.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest
Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning. A homeowner shared photos of the arrest with FOX6 News.
nbc15.com
MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station. Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.
nbc15.com
Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus. Residents planning to visit a Portillo's drive-thru should make sure that...
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
WISN
Three injured when car crashed into Waukesha apartment building
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A car crashed into a Waukesha apartment building early Sunday morning. Police said it happened around 1 a.m. near White Rock Avenue and East Moreland Boulevard. Waukesha fire said when they arrived, a car was on fire. Three people were taken to an area hospital for...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty to charge he provided gun to child used to shoot another child
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old has pleaded not guilty. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in court Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child-consequence is death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
