Read full article on original website
tjmk
2d ago
To Bad Mark the wife murderer, your going back to jail for life. To Bad Wisconsin doesn't practice an eye for an eye.Ralph raised a fine son, maybe the both of you should have gone to anger management. I feel for Julie's boys and her family.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial ‘a wholly circumstantial case,’ expert says
KENOSHA, Wis. – The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 after a break Monday due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
During second day of testimony, witnesses share memories of week Julie Jensen died
The antifreeze poisoning and asphyxiation death of 40-year-old Julie Jensen stunned her family and circle of friends in 1998, and reverberated through the Kenosha County community. Eric Schoor, 32, still remembers his third grade best friend David Jensen at school the week David’s mother died.”He told me his mother is sick and that his dad will not take her to the hospital,” Schoor testified Thursday. “David’s demeanor was grave, concerned, nervous, and worried.” The testimony comes on day four of the homicide trial of Julie’s husband Mark Jensen. He’s spent the last fifteen years in prison after he was convicted in 2008. But that verdict was overturned on appeal, leading to this new trial. Schoor testified that a few weeks after Julie Jensen’s death, he met a woman named Kelly at the Jensen house while he was there playing with his friend. Prosecutors say Mark Jensen had been having an affair and considers the affair to be Jensen’s motive for killing his wife.”I saw Kelly laying on their bed,” Schoor said. “And as I continued past the door, I saw Mr. Jensen standing away from the bed with his shirt off.”Schoor estimated that was less than a month after Julie Jensen died. Then-Kenosha Bradford High School Principal Joseph Mangi testified he’d wanted to hire Julie Jensen for a part-time job and called to tell her the good news the day before she died. He said a man believed to be Mark answered the phone instead and said Julie was unavailable.”His response was, ‘She’s asleep. She’s going to be asleep for a long time,'” Mangi tested. “And he laughed.” Prosecutors say that at that moment, Julie was suffering an agonizing death in the bedroom. “It was disconcerting but it definitely was a laugh, you know, like you would make light of a situation,” Mangi said. “It was a day or two later that I learned that she had died.” Also Thursday, the doctor who conducted the autopsy on Julie Jensen tested. dr Michael Chambliss said he determined Jensen died of asphyxiation with ethylene glycol poisoning as a contributing factor. Ethylene glycol is used in antifreeze. Jensen’s trial is expected to last five weeks. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he’d face a life sentence.
wlip.com
Jensen Trial Day 4: Julie Jensen Died of Asphyxiation; Ethylene glycol “Contributing Factor”
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Testimony continues today in the retrial of Mark Jensen. The morning started with witness Eric Schoor who was a friend of David Jensen-one of Mark and Julie Jensen’s children. Both Eric and David were 8 when Julie Jensen died. In the days before her death Eric...
wgtd.org
Former Twin Lakes Police Officer is Sentenced in Drug Case
(WGTD)---A former captain in the Twin Lakes Police Department has been given two years’ probation for stealing drugs on behalf of his wife. In 2019, Dennis Linn was charged with several felonies for swiping pain medications that had been dropped off at the department by citizens who were taking advantage of a drug disposal program.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Stand for Life Gathering to be held in Kenosha on Jan. 21
KENOSHA — Kenosha’s annual Stand for Life Gathering will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 am to noon at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha. Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot,7307 40th Ave., rain or shine. Signs will be available there.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed
Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a friend of Cross at the gathering told WISN 12, “That could have been any of us in that situation. As postal workers we look out for each other…it just brought us all together.” Another friend of Cross, Christopher Matthews said, “even though ‘Dre’ is gone, he’s not gone because he would want this. Everybody who loved Aundre is here.” Prosecutors have charged Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. in Cross’s killing. A third person, Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. Federal investigators say Cross was murdered over drugs McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. sent through the mail but were never delivered. For more information on the three suspects, click here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner
KENOSHA – Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner, beloved child of God, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 12, 2023, surrounded by her cherished and loving family. Karen was born February 17, 1940 and was raised in Kenosha, WI, faithfully committed to Friedens Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. She also attended school at Friedens for grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. She then attended Kenosha High School and graduated in 1957. In 1959, Karen married George G. Ebner Jr., and they were married for 36 years before George passed away in 1995. Karen was employed by the Bartley House for nearly 60 years.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
WISN
Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
Why are Milwaukee County attorneys working out of police stations?
There’s a group of prosecutors from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who spend more time in specific neighborhoods than at the courthouse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest
Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning. A homeowner shared photos of the arrest with FOX6 News.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit
Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Party for students with intellectual disabilities from across the district was ‘a great time’
RACINE- Students with intellectual disabilities at Case, Horlick, and Park High Schools came together for an afternoon of dancing, food, and fun on Jan 13. The annual celebration was scheduled for Dec. 22, however, it was canceled due to weather. Nevertheless, students were still able to partake in an afternoon of unity at Infusino’s Pizzeria, 3301 Washington Avenue, Jan. 13.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
Comments / 1