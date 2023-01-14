Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a friend of Cross at the gathering told WISN 12, “That could have been any of us in that situation. As postal workers we look out for each other…it just brought us all together.” Another friend of Cross, Christopher Matthews said, “even though ‘Dre’ is gone, he’s not gone because he would want this. Everybody who loved Aundre is here.” Prosecutors have charged Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. in Cross’s killing. A third person, Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. Federal investigators say Cross was murdered over drugs McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. sent through the mail but were never delivered. For more information on the three suspects, click here.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO