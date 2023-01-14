Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Goodwill Industries to host 2023 Community Day event at UW-Parkside on Monday
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago will host a 2023 Community Day event and service activity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Goodwill, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, will engage attendees in a special Clips and Conversations panel discussion around the documentary, The Loyola Project’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Colemen, Kinchen, Terry named Dr. King Humanitarian award winners
RACINE AND KENOSHA – Area residents Tamarra Coleman, Dr. James Kinchen and Scott Terry are this year’s Gateway Technical College Dr. King Humanitarian award winners. dr James Kinchen, Tamarra Coleman and Scott Terry earn the 2023 Dr. King Humanatarian Award. The annual award recognizes these individuals for their...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha student’s bilingual essay earns honorable mention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) –For one Kenosha high school student, an English assignment turned into an unexpected honorable mention in The New York Times. “My jaw dropped straight down to the floor,” Aryana Olivera, a junior at Indian Trail High School and Academy, says. Olivera was one of more...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Leaders, activists gather around Milwaukee’s MLK statue to remember Dr. King
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Various leaders gathered by the iconic bronze statue in downtown Milwaukee Monday afternoon to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and voice concerns his followers believe would have contradicted his vision. Civil rights, human rights, peace and justice organizations, and activists from across Milwaukee met...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Stand for Life Gathering to be held in Kenosha on Jan. 21
KENOSHA — Kenosha’s annual Stand for Life Gathering will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 am to noon at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha. Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot,7307 40th Ave., rain or shine. Signs will be available there.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Party for students with intellectual disabilities from across the district was ‘a great time’
RACINE- Students with intellectual disabilities at Case, Horlick, and Park High Schools came together for an afternoon of dancing, food, and fun on Jan 13. The annual celebration was scheduled for Dec. 22, however, it was canceled due to weather. Nevertheless, students were still able to partake in an afternoon of unity at Infusino’s Pizzeria, 3301 Washington Avenue, Jan. 13.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shalom Center of Kenosha breaks ground for $2.4 million addition
Shalom Center broke ground Jan. 6 on a new, fully-funded, $2.4 million addition at the growing nonprofit devoted to providing emergency food, shelter and guidance to the Kenosha community. “Breaking ground on our new building addition is another exciting and historic event for the Shalom Center,” Shalom Center board chair...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed
Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a friend of Cross at the gathering told WISN 12, “That could have been any of us in that situation. As postal workers we look out for each other…it just brought us all together.” Another friend of Cross, Christopher Matthews said, “even though ‘Dre’ is gone, he’s not gone because he would want this. Everybody who loved Aundre is here.” Prosecutors have charged Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. in Cross’s killing. A third person, Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. Federal investigators say Cross was murdered over drugs McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. sent through the mail but were never delivered. For more information on the three suspects, click here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Man on track to walk again after horrifying crash in 2018
It’s now been 4 years since William “Bill” Martin, a former Racine Horlick High School teacher, was involved in a serious crash in Caledonia that nearly took his life and took his wife’s life. Now he’s trying to regain his independence and mobility, and has made remarkable strides.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner
KENOSHA – Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner, beloved child of God, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 12, 2023, surrounded by her cherished and loving family. Karen was born February 17, 1940 and was raised in Kenosha, WI, faithfully committed to Friedens Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. She also attended school at Friedens for grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. She then attended Kenosha High School and graduated in 1957. In 1959, Karen married George G. Ebner Jr., and they were married for 36 years before George passed away in 1995. Karen was employed by the Bartley House for nearly 60 years.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Colbert Packaging installs new die cutters in Kenosha and Elkhart facilities
Colbert Packaging has added new Eterna blanking die cutters to its Kenosha and Elkhart, Ind., production facilities, adding die-cutting capacity to complement recent printing press installations. The company recently announced the installation of the new machines, the Eterna Line ECUT 1060 Elite ER. The die cutter has a high-level of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
High school robotics teams compete in robotics competition in Kenosha Saturday
Robotics teams from all across the state put their skills to the test for the 2023 Wisconn Valley Competitors play a VEX Robotics Competition Tournament hosted at Shoreland Lutheran High School on Saturday. The robotics competition is the largest is southeast Wisconsin, and featured 31 high school teams on Saturday,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial ‘a wholly circumstantial case,’ expert says
KENOSHA, Wis. – The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 after a break Monday due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Round One in Battle for Top of the East Goes to Milwaukee Wave, 6-4
LAKELAND, Fla. – Ian Bennett scored twice, extending his Major Arena Soccer League goal scoring streak to a record 37 consecutive games, as the Milwaukee Wave won round one in the battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Division, 6-4, Sunday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former co-worker, his ex-wife testify
KENOSHA, Wis. – The first week of a man’s new homicide trial wrapped up on Friday, Jan. 13. Mark Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife, Julie Jensen. Julie Jensen was found dead in her Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Mark...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
First-ever Latina RUSD board member resigns, position to be filled before April election
RACINE — A Racine Unified school board member has resigned, and a new board member is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks. Dulce Cervantes, the first Latina to serve on the RUSD board, stepped down Thursday from her position representing District 3 to spend more time with her family.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jan 15, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow’s weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don’t plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday’s winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecast. Tomorrow’s conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn’t been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Spring school board election candidates filed for 2023 across Kenosha County
School boards across Kenosha County have seats up for election this year. School board terms are held for three years, unless noted. The 2023 spring primary election will be held Feb. 21, and the general spring election will be held April 4. The following is a list of candidates for...
