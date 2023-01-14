Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Karen Rybka Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette
Karen Rybka, 82, Abrams, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Oconto Falls. Karen was born January 8, 1941 in Oconto to the late Wilbur and Marie (Hassenfeldt) Wiedenhaft. She married James Salnick on August 24, 1957. Karen and Jim enjoyed camping. James preceded her in death in 1995. Karen married Ray Rybka on October 30, 1999 and were together for over twenty two years along with their dog Mootsy. Karen was a member of Pine Acres Golf Club, Abrams Family Day Committee, and served on the Oconto Falls Area Ambulance Service for over twenty five years. She was also a hearing tester for Oconto Falls School District. Karen is survived by her husband Ray Rybka; daughter, Annette (Paul) Noack; son, David Salnick; brother, Robert (Judy) Wiedenhaft; and two grandchildren, Calvin (Kim) Noack and Megan Noack. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Wiedenhaft. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 10 AM to 12 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted 12 PM Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
WBAY Green Bay
ICY MIX MONDAY MORNING NORTHWEST OF THE FOX VALLEY
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday morning for locations northwest of the Fox Valley. A light icy glaze and minor snow amounts may lead to slick roads and some travel trouble north and northwest of Shawano. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Shawano, Menominee, NW Oconto, and NW Marinette Counties.
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gerald J. “Jerry” Clabot’s Obituary
Gerald J. “Jerry” Clabots, 87, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The son of the late Thomas F. and Henrietta (Blackford) Clabots was born on September 10, 1935. Jerry was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. After graduation, he was enlisted in the US Navy, where he served in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he met LoAnn Heyrman. They were united in marriage on June 7, 1957. Together they had three sons. LoAnn preceded Jerry in death on March 12, 1998. On May 18 2002, Jerry married the former Mary Geniesse. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage. Above all else, Jerry loved spending time with his wife, Mary. Whether they were enjoying a meal at River’s Bend or dancing at the Holiday Inn, Jerry cherished the time they spent together. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary; Jerry’s sons, Scott Clabots (partner Julie Goodletson), Stephen Clabots, Christopher (Ann) Clabots; step-sons, Brian Saunders (partner Joy), Steve Saunders; grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Cloutier, Nicole Clabots, Laura (Justin) Forster, Andrew Clabots (partner Cora Fietzer), David (Stephanie) Clabots; great grandchildren, Jordan, Thomas, Brooklyn, Liam, Logan, Adelyn, and Ryan; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Clabots; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, LoAnn; his parents; as well as his siblings, Thomas Clabots, Anita (Walter) Barbu, Mary Peterson, Rev. James “Finnian” Clabots. Friends and family will gather at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Road on Wednesday, January 18 from 9:30 – 11:00 am The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, with Rev. David J .Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry’s name.
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect, Ask for Public’s Help in Locating Him
The Green Bay Police Department has identified a suspect in a recent stabbing incident and is asking the public to keep an eye out for him. 21-year-old Angel Guerrero is believed to be responsible for the stabbing of a 17-year-old Green Bay male in the 1100 block of Raddison Street.
lawrentian.com
Beatnik Betty’s: Fitting the “U” into “unique”
It may be too early for spring cleaning in your closet, but the fall months have passed, and we Lawrentians have entered Winter Term. With temperatures dropping, this time of year means wardrobe changes from pullovers to windbreakers or from Converse to boots. Downtown Appleton is no stranger to clothing shops that cater to the change in season, or more broadly, the customer’s individual need, but one outfitter in particular stands out in that category; Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik (more commonly known as just Beatnik Betty’s).
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Facing Charges After Leaving Her Children at Home While She Went to a Bar
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her children at home while she went out to a bar. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two felony counts of Neglecting a Child With a Disability Under 6, Resulting in No Harm, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Officers...
911 hang-up call causes large police presence in Omro
Man hangs up on 911, barricades himself in basement, refusing to come out, causing a large police presence in Omro.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Extensive’ graffiti done to park in Oshkosh, police tipped that juveniles are the culprits
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are working to identify those who caused property damage to Red Arrow Park, the skateboard park and Pollock Pool. The Oshkosh Police Department says it is investigating multiple property damage complaints that happened at Red Arrow Park. The park is located at 850 North Westfield Street.
wwisradio.com
Fight Outside Oshkosh School Lands Several Adults and One Student in Jail
(Oshkosh, WI) — A fight outside a school in Oshkosh landed several adults in jail. Police were called to Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh yesterday afternoon. They say two students got into a fight, and then their family members showed-up. Officers took ‘several’ of the adults and one of the students into custody. Other students were kept inside the school until the situation calmed down. There’s no word yet on possible charges.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The woman who died in a Marinette house fire on January 6 has been identified as Julie Ann Price. Price, 54, was found in the ruins after crews responded to a fire on Terrace Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. a week ago Friday. Marinette police say preliminary results from an autopsy last week show she died as a result of the fire.
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
spectrumnews1.com
CDs still sought by some buyers
MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jim Vogel opened the brown cardboard box to find five new compact discs sandwiched between several vinyl records. “CDs!” he said quietly as he fully opened the box. After years of declining sales, people are still asking for and buying compact discs. “I think they...
