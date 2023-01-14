ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTdmo_0kEYfh9300

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win.

The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since April 2006, when they made their most recent playoff appearance.

"You don't just feel it at the arena, you feel it out and about in Sacramento," Kings coach Mike Brown said of the response to the highest-scoring team in the NBA. "It's genuine. You genuinely feel their joy when you talk to them... We love them to death, and we are happy that we can bring some joy to them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfxlR_0kEYfh9300
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green knocks the ball away from Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. José Luis Villegas / AP

Sabonis joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in franchise history with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game. Robertson did it 15 times for the Cincinnati Royals.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De'Aaron Fox added 24.

"They were making a ton of 3s in transition," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. "We are a help team and we're gonna give up some, but too many."

With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie Metu, Tari Eason and Garrison Matthews were all ejected. Monk and Matthews went face-to-face after a foul was called on Monk during a fast break.

"I had no issue with it," Barnes said of the altercation. "At the end of the day that's the fight that we need as a team, that's the fight that we'll need this season, and that's the fight we'll need for the playoffs."

Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. each scored 27 points for the Rockets (10-32). They have lost nine consecutive games and 14 of 15.

"Just my teammates trusting me," Smith, the No. 3 pick, said of his career night. "Me trying to get to the basket more and trying to expand my game a little bit."

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr. was ruled out with a bruised left foot.

Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place and scored 22 points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
CBS Sacramento

Kings roll past Spurs, extend winning streak to 4 games

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.De'Aaron Fox added 23 points and Davion Mitchell had 19 points for Sacramento. The Kings remain atop the Pacific Division, having won seven of 10.San Antonio, which has lost four straight, was led by Jakob Poeltl's 23 points. Josh Richardson added 21 points and Keldon Johnson had 20.The Kings outscored the Spurs 39-26 in the third quarter as a large group...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sportingalert.com

LA Clippers hand Rockets 10th successive loss (Jan. 15)

LOS ANGELES – 15 Jan — The Los Angeles Clippers beat the struggling Houston Rockets, 121-100 on Sunday. Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points and hit five 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds for the Clippers. Watch the video highlights and box score. Despite Houston’s strong start, the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy