ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Restaurants owners optimistic for 'Dine Downtown' despite wet weather

By Brady Halbleib
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yobev_0kEYfgGK00

Annual Dine Downtown event kicks off on Friday 02:28

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Kitchens in downtown Sacramento are heating up for this year's annual Dine Downtown event. However, will the cold and wet weather put a damper on profits?

Rain has been on and off Friday evening, and while many would think the wet weather might deter people from dining out, restaurant owners tell CBS13 that may not be the case.

Dine Downtown is a week-long event allowing restaurants to feature some of their best items. It's a three, and in some cases, a four-course meal for under $45. The idea is to draw visitors to restaurants they haven't tried before while also helping restaurants get through what is typically a slower time of year. But despite the wet weather, Ernesto Delgado, owner of Mayahuel, says he and his staff are preparing for a busy week.

"In the last 10 years, I've realized that it's actually different. That's what people do when it's raining. They either stay home or go out to dinner," Delgado said.

Delgado says he believes more people stay in town during rainstorms. While most people would rather stay indoors, many choose restaurants to spend their evenings.

Caine Gish, assistant general manager for Hook and Ladder on S Street, agrees.

"When the weather gets bad and people can't escape Sacramento, they're coming here. This has historically been good for us," Delgado said.

Escaping the cold weather for a warm restaurant and hot food seems to have attracted people like Danielle Roche.

"Who cares about the weather? If it's hot, you'll come here, if it's not, it's going to be fine anyway," Roche said.

To learn more about Sacramento's Dine Downtown, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove

A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
ELK GROVE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

More snow not stopping mountain travelers

POLLOCK PINES - In the Sierra, all this snow is a welcome sight."It's actually pretty nice," said one driver. "Haven't seen this in a while. It's good to see it and be back here in the snow."For some, it hasn't been the best time."We don't love it," another driver from San Jose admits. "We don't love it but we're surviving."Those that are local to the foothills and Sierra aren't fazed a bit. "Not a big deal," says David, a Pollock Pines resident of 22 years. "I'm from the Midwest -- we got a whole lot worse conditions than this."While others are...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Fox40

Hook and Ladder

WITH 33 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, SACRAMENTO’S EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE “DINE DOWNTOWN”. BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 13-22 Popular culinary program continues with new restaurants and special guest chefs. Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom. Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located...
FOLSOM, CA
northbaybiz.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nonprofit military veterans' group helping Sacramento clean up from storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - This series of storms is overwhelming Sacramento public works crews."This is probably the most impactful storm we've had in decades," said Daniel Bowers, Sacramento's Director of Emergency Management.Bowers says that since New Year's Eve, more than 16,000 calls have come in for assistance and crews are working around the clock patrolling levees, clearing storm drains, and dealing with downed trees, "They've been on pretty much 12-hour shifts, 12 on 12 off," Bowers says.Now, emergency crews will be getting outside help. The Team Rubicon organization will deploy more than 150 volunteers in Sacramento to help with storm recovery."We want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Local iconic sports retailer closes shop

Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy