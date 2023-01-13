Is Dalvin Cook playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Vikings RB's playoff status vs. Giants

Tom Brady's retirement last offseason lasted all of 40 days, but the assumption entering 2022 seemed to be that this would be his final season. Brady has long said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and reported marital issues — which ultimately turned into a divorce — made the idea of him returning for a 24th season very unlikely. Plus, if he was set on retiring a year ago, what were the odds he would play multiple more seasons?

2 DAYS AGO