Is Dalvin Cook playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Vikings RB's playoff status vs. Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AFC championship tickets: How Bills, Chiefs fans can get seats to 2023 Atlanta neutral-site game
The Bills took down the Dolphins in a nail-biter on wild-card weekend to advance to the AFC Divisional round, moving us one step closer to a potential neutral-site AFC Championship game. The NFL announced last week that in the event of a Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship,...
Five reasons why Tom Brady, Buccaneers were blown out by Cowboys in NFC wild-card playoffs
The Buccaneers' third playoff stint with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback was their shortest. After winning the weak NFC South with an 8-9 record, Tampa Bay played like a sub-.500 team as it was routed by visiting Dallas 31-14 Monday night in the NFC wild-card playoffs. Dak Prescott and...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Colts coaching rumors: Latest news on Jeff Saturday, other candidates aiming for Indianapolis head coaching job
Who is going to saddle up — and settle down — with the Colts in 2023?. Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't exactly one to make the conventional hire, leading to a bit of organizational tumult. That much has been evidenced by his last 1 1/2 choices at head coach, Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday. While McDaniels never actually coached a Colts game, his replacement, Frank Reich, lasted just over four seasons. Reich offered diminishing returns at the helm until he replaced by longtime Indy center Jeff Saturday this year.
Should Ravens give Lamar Jackson a new contract? Pros, cons of biggest free-agent dilemma in 2023 NFL offseason
The Ravens' 24-17 road loss to the AFC North rival Bengals in Sunday's wild-card playoff pushed them into an offseason that will be dominated by one huge question: Will they re-sign quarterback Lamar Jackson?. Jackson, battling a short-term knee injury, missed the final six games of Baltimore's season through the...
What time is the NFL playoff game today? TV schedule, channel for Monday night wild-card game
"Monday Night Football" returns, in a sense, on Super Wild Card Weekend. In the four vs. five matchup in the NFC, the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys, as the Bucs look to find some consistency in their play this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, had their Week 18 game rendered irrelevant...
How C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft decision impacts Ohio State QB situation for 2023 season
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud ended the speculation Monday. Stroud – a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist – announced he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud passed for 8,123 yards, 85 TDs and 12 interceptions the last two seasons, and his performance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Georgia was a reminder of his high-end potential at the next level.
How Ravens' Mark Andrews came oh-so-close to stopping Sam Hubbard's game-winning touchdown
The Ravens had a chance to take a lead on a third-and-goal at the Bengals' 1-yard line in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Then, disaster struck. Greg Roman dialed up a quarterback sneak for Tyler Huntley, and the second-year backup attempted to go over the top on the play. He came up short of the goal line and had the ball punched out by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline
49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Is Tom Brady going to retire in 2023? What Buccaneers QB has said about return for 24th NFL season
Tom Brady's retirement last offseason lasted all of 40 days, but the assumption entering 2022 seemed to be that this would be his final season. Brady has long said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and reported marital issues — which ultimately turned into a divorce — made the idea of him returning for a 24th season very unlikely. Plus, if he was set on retiring a year ago, what were the odds he would play multiple more seasons?
Lamar Jackson fuels Ravens rumors with cryptic Instagram message after playoff exit
The season of cryptic social media messages is upon us, courtesy of Lamar Jackson. The quarterback and the Ravens might be heading for a split this offseason, if their prior contract impasse was any indication. Now, Jackson has made some more noise by way of Instagram. On the Monday after...
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
Jessica Pegula continues Damar Hamlin love after second-round Australian Open victory
American Jessica Pegula has once again shown love to NFL player Damar Hamlin at the Australian Open, as she claimed a straight-sets victory against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Pegula, whose parents Terry and Kim Pegula are the owners of NFL franchise the Buffalo Bills, played her second-round match with a number three patch on her skirt - a dedication to Bills player Damar Hamlin who earlier this month suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest onfield.
J.K. Dobbins blasts Ravens over workload, goal-line call in wild-card loss to Bengals: 'Why am I not out there?'
The Ravens are entering the offseason with uncertainty about their franchise quarterback. After Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bengals, one of the team's other offensive stars appears disgruntled. Running back J.K. Dobbins told reporters after the game that he is tired of being held back by the team, according to...
Vikings' misuse of Justin Jefferson costs them most in wild-card playoff loss to Giants
Justin Jefferson generated NFL MVP buzz during the 2022 regular season by leading the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards. Unfortunately, the first-team All-Pro wide receiver won't be leading Minnesota into the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs. The Vikings, the No. 3 seed and slight favorites playing...
NFL playoff picks, predictions for divisional games: Bengals upset Bills; Eagles survive scare from Giants
It's going to be almost impossible to top last year's divisional playoff weekend. All four games ended on the last play, and they were decided by a combined total of 15 points. Nobody could forget that Chiefs-Bills game, right? Now, Kansas City and Buffalo have to win to get a rematch in the AFC championship game. That won't be easy.
