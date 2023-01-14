Read full article on original website
Roads reopen after Chinatown investigation | UPDATE
UPDATE: HPD have reopened King Street and River Street roads following a reckless endangering investigation.
Police investigation in Chinatown, roads now open
According to the Honolulu Police Department, King Street and River Street were closed due to a police investigation.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Waikiki area
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
Chinatown block party shuts down S. Beretania St.
The Lunar New Year is fast approaching. On Jan. 22, we enter the year of the rabbit. With that comes celebrations and road closures.
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend
The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend and its urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend. The Department of Transportation...
Waikiki roads closed due to structure fire
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kalia Road and Lewers Street is closed due to a structure fire.
Accident investigation in Wahiawa closes Kaukonohua Road
The Honolulu Police Department has closed Kaukonohua Road in both directions at Wilikina Drive and Kamananui due to Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation.
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials have an urgent message for residents and visitors during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: Please avoid going to Kailua and Lanikai beaches and limit non-essential travel in the area. Both are popular beaches on Oahu — especially during holiday weekends — but an ongoing...
Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
Man released after arrest related to HNL airport stabbing
Officials are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the Honolulu airport on Monday, Jan. 9.
Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Pilots injured following plane crash near Molokai Airport
Preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states that a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokai Airport.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday that they found a meat tenderizer next to her body. The gruesome detail was one of many that came to light as the trial against suspect Stephen Brown continues. Former girlfriend Hailey Dandurand...
