ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend

The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend and its urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend. The Department of Transportation...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy