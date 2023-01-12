Read full article on original website
Runelord, "Doomsday Script" Review
Runelord, "Doomsday Script" A couple of years ago, I joked that it seemed like Swedish multi-instrumentalist Cederick "Ced" Forsberg, the man of a thousand bands (see: Blazon Stone, Rocka Rollas, Mortyr, Breitenhold, Crystal Viper, Cloven Altar, and probably a half dozen others that I'm forgetting) was personally involved in at least 50 percent of Stormspell Records' annual release slate. Ced's amazing productivity seems to have slowed down in recent years, but in the waning days of 2022 he resurfaced with the third (and, rumor has it, final) album by Runelord, his fantasy-based power/speed metal project with Bulgarian vocalist Georgy Peychev (also of The Outer Limits and Moshpit Justice).
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
The Failed Portrayal of General Grievous: A Critique of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Animated Series
It is clear that General Grievous, the cyborg commander of the Separatist army in the Star Wars saga, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. However, the portrayal of this beloved character in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, particularly in its early seasons, is a disappointment.
The Last of Us: Episode 1 Review
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel and Tess are hired to smuggle a 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive zone. A small, little worthy job for their own reasons that soon becomes a brutal journey as they find themselves in a position where they have to depend on each other for survival.
Blinkies - Fake Blind Street Beggars
Archie will often be found, sometimes playing the accordion, on New York’s Fifth Avenue, which is his normal beat, but not every day. In a few weeks, he may move on to other areas of the city on a kind of rotation, only to return eventually. He just needs...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
BERLIN — (AP) — Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
Black Myth: Wukong releases summer 2024
At long last, Black Myth: Wukong has a release window – the summer of 2024. Still a lengthy wait, but at least we have a general idea of when it’ll launch. On Tuesday, developer Game Science released a bizarre trailer revealing the release window. It’s a short stop-motion story about a white rabbit who wants to play Black Myth: Wukong. Fair enough – that’s basically all of us since its initial reveal.
AI Image Generator From Text. Stable Diffusion Prompts List With Examples
An AI image generator is a smart program that learns how to create images. They can generate drawings, paintings or photograph-like pictures. The most common uses for it include creating art in the style of famous artists, making really strange images and generating fake pictures. A fake photograph looks like...
BTS’ Military Service
Korean Superstar Boy Band ‘BTS’ has become one of the most popular bands worldwide. They have broken many records once previously kept by the Beatles, which says a lot about their success. Selling out stadiums in mere minutes and sometimes seconds, BTS’s popularity can’t be denied. Their music has been featured in movies worldwide, and they headline American music award shows. Their show-stopping singing, rapping, dancing, and overall performance skills are recognized all over the world.
Dancers Surprise Mourners At Funeral With Flashmob Performance Of "Another One Bites The Dust"
Mourners at a funeral were surprised to see a flashmob break out into Queen's classic "Another One Bites the Dust" in the middle of the service. However, the unique performance was planned in advance by the woman being mourned, Sandie Wood, who passed away from tongue cancer and was a victim of the National Health Service (NHS) blood contamination scandal.
