ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hubpages.com

Runelord, "Doomsday Script" Review

Runelord, "Doomsday Script" A couple of years ago, I joked that it seemed like Swedish multi-instrumentalist Cederick "Ced" Forsberg, the man of a thousand bands (see: Blazon Stone, Rocka Rollas, Mortyr, Breitenhold, Crystal Viper, Cloven Altar, and probably a half dozen others that I'm forgetting) was personally involved in at least 50 percent of Stormspell Records' annual release slate. Ced's amazing productivity seems to have slowed down in recent years, but in the waning days of 2022 he resurfaced with the third (and, rumor has it, final) album by Runelord, his fantasy-based power/speed metal project with Bulgarian vocalist Georgy Peychev (also of The Outer Limits and Moshpit Justice).
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
hubpages.com

The Last of Us: Episode 1 Review

Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel and Tess are hired to smuggle a 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive zone. A small, little worthy job for their own reasons that soon becomes a brutal journey as they find themselves in a position where they have to depend on each other for survival.
hubpages.com

Blinkies - Fake Blind Street Beggars

Archie will often be found, sometimes playing the accordion, on New York’s Fifth Avenue, which is his normal beat, but not every day. In a few weeks, he may move on to other areas of the city on a kind of rotation, only to return eventually. He just needs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

BERLIN — (AP) — Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Black Myth: Wukong releases summer 2024

At long last, Black Myth: Wukong has a release window – the summer of 2024. Still a lengthy wait, but at least we have a general idea of when it’ll launch. On Tuesday, developer Game Science released a bizarre trailer revealing the release window. It’s a short stop-motion story about a white rabbit who wants to play Black Myth: Wukong. Fair enough – that’s basically all of us since its initial reveal.
hubpages.com

AI Image Generator From Text. Stable Diffusion Prompts List With Examples

An AI image generator is a smart program that learns how to create images. They can generate drawings, paintings or photograph-like pictures. The most common uses for it include creating art in the style of famous artists, making really strange images and generating fake pictures. A fake photograph looks like...
HAWAII STATE
hubpages.com

BTS’ Military Service

Korean Superstar Boy Band ‘BTS’ has become one of the most popular bands worldwide. They have broken many records once previously kept by the Beatles, which says a lot about their success. Selling out stadiums in mere minutes and sometimes seconds, BTS’s popularity can’t be denied. Their music has been featured in movies worldwide, and they headline American music award shows. Their show-stopping singing, rapping, dancing, and overall performance skills are recognized all over the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy