OBITUARY: Joe Ann Shoffner
Joe Ann Shoffner, age 72, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She was born on September 18th, 1950, to parents Clarence Warrick and Dorothy Ashford of Murfreesboro, TN. Joe Ann is preceded by her grandparents, John and...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell
Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant. Mrs. Russell was a...
OBITUARY: Doris Jean Carnahan
Doris Jean Carnahan, age 85 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. A native of Davidson, County, she was the daughter of the late George Raymond Carnahan and Bertha Lamore Harvey Carnahan. Ms. Carnahan was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wingler. Ms. Carnahan is...
OBITUARY: Cora Christene Arnold
Cora Christene Arnold, age 100, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Lascassas Baptist Church. Christene retired from Singer Corporation. Christene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Patton Davenport and Rosa...
OBITUARY: Polly Ann Graham
Polly Ann Graham, age 81, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Wilson County and retired from General Electric. Polly was a member of Light House Baptist Church. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo Harmon and Anne Rhea...
OBITUARY: Nancy Jackson
Nancy Jackson, age 79, passed away at her residence on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and a resident of Rutherford County. She was Program Manager with Adult Protective Services for the State of Tennessee. She studied Speech, English and Special Education at the University of Central Arkansas. She spent her days painting rocks and spreading joy through “Nancy’s Nonsense.” Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
OBITUARY: Josephine Hanvy Johnson
Josephine Hanvy Johnson, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Northside Nursing Home. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Hanvy and Ophelia Dial Hanvy; and husband, Jasper Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Michael Anderson Johnson of Livingston, Mitchell Thomas Johnson of Murfreesboro;...
OBITUARY: Addie Mai Sargent
Addie Mai Sargent, age 90 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was a native of Davidson Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Sargent and parents, Robert Henry Warpool and Mary Swain Warpool. She was a member of Cane Ridge...
Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
Honorees will be recognized at Business at its Best on Feb. 7. The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
OBITUARY: St. John Courtenay Jr.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, St. John Courtenay, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A native of Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late St. John Courtenay of Charleston, SC and Margaret Hayne Beattie Courtenay of Greenville, SC. St....
OBITUARY: John Riley Singleton
John Riley Singleton, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was a native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a member of Bellwood Baptist Church and retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department. He served in the U.S army and was a Vietnam veteran. He...
OBITUARY: Ouida ‘Jodie’ Karnes
Ouida “Jodie” Karnes, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was the daughter of the late William and Matilda Karnes. She is survived by her brother, William Karnes; niece, Debra Beebe; and special friends, Eileen Owens and Bonnie Walden. Mrs. Karnes was a long time...
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
OBITUARY: Raul Adolfo Mendez
Raul Adolfo Mendez, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Alive Hospice. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a resident of Rutherford County. Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Angel Raul and Martina Mendez. He is survived by his...
Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications
The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year. “The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for...
Center for Arts Presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
The Center for Arts Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening on Friday, January 13. “I am so excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Joseph is a beautiful story of forgiveness, redemption, hope amid darkness, and the fulfillment of dreams. Sold into slavery by jealous brothers then wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself thrown in prison. Have you ever been there? Misunderstood, mistreated, wrongly accused, and betrayed? As I have told my cast during the rehearsal process, “Go, Go, Go Joseph” is my favorite song of the show…it is a party in the dungeon during Joseph’s darkest hours. The beautiful thing about this scene is the celebration takes place in prison. No one came to let him out. He’s still doing time, yet the party is on. I truly believe joy and thanksgiving are great weapons to defeat darkness. It’s easy to complain when things are bad but to stand in the midst of these trying times and give praise to God and celebrate is a powerful weapon in your hand,” shares Denise Parton, the show’s Director and the Center’s Director of Education.
Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
MTSU NAACP President, History Professor to Headline MLK Observance
Middle Tennessee State University will observe the 27th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a special evening ceremony and traditional candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The special event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6...
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
6 Live Shows this Week-January 16, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 16 -January 22, 2023. 1Twilight Train. Thursday, January 19, 7:30 pm. 3rd...
