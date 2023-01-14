Read full article on original website
St. Pauls dominates Clinton
On Jan. 13 the Clinton Dark Horses took on their conference opponent the St. Paul’s Bulldogs. The Junior Horses kept it close but fell 4
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Basketball Tournament Starts Tuesday
ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen County Middle School Basketball Tournament will begin Tuesday at the Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium on the campus of Elizabethtown Middle School. All four Bladen County girls teams will play Tuesday, and all four boys teams will see action on Wednesday. Tuesday’s winners play for the girls championship at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Wednesday’s winners play for the boys championship at 5:15 Thursday.
Former Lumberton star Lawrence signs with ECSU
SOUTHERN PINES — Former Lumberton High School standout KeKe Lawrence was a two-time NJCAA All-American and helped lead her team to two R
Former heavyweight champions visits Elizabethtown to raise funds for charity
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County was visited by a local legend at the Martin Luther King Day parade. James “Bonecrusher” Smith
PHOTOS: Richmond County MLK parade
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds marched — or rolled — down East Washington Street on Saturday for the annual parade honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But the national civil rights legend wasn’t the only one honored. Leading the parade was someone carrying a poster...
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram
ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
Rockingham honors Bowe with commemorative day
ROCKINGHAM — Dante Bowe’s day was made Saturday — literally. Mayor John Hutchinson honored the Grammy Award winner and Rockingham native with a proclamation declaring Jan. 14, 2023 as Dante Bowe Day. The announcement was made on the steps of the old courthouse following the annual MLK...
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
Man charged with using truck to assault customers in outdoor dining area at Mikoto in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police said the crime happened outside Mikoto's.
cbs17
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
Banks: We’re moving forward’
LUMBERTON — The overarching message delivered to the crowd gathered Monday at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lumberton during a cele
cbs17
6 adults, 1 child displaced after 6 apartment units damaged in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Fayetteville apartment units were damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports. The damage has displaced six adults and a child. The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road at...
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
cbs17
1 shot near Fayetteville gas station, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in Fayetteville, police say. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Railroad and Plymouth Streets in reference to a shooting. One person was injured and drove over to Liberty Gas Station on Clinton Road, police said.
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
Up and Coming Weekly
Body of teen found on Docia Circle Sunday
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday morning, Jan. 15 on Docia Circle. Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call of a “suspicious subject’’ lying in the backyard of a residence on the 5300 block of Docia Circle, police said in a release.
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
