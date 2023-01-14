ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen County Middle School Basketball Tournament will begin Tuesday at the Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium on the campus of Elizabethtown Middle School. All four Bladen County girls teams will play Tuesday, and all four boys teams will see action on Wednesday. Tuesday’s winners play for the girls championship at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Wednesday’s winners play for the boys championship at 5:15 Thursday.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO