FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow
OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
Atmospheric river: Overnight snow blankets Mount Hamilton
SAN JOSE -- Frigid overnight temperatures in the Bay Area left a dusting of snow on the highest peaks, including Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County.Just before 4 a.m. Monday, snow was covering the hillsides and roads leading up to Lick Observatory, and the snow was still coming down.A patrol vehicle in the area was also seen covered in snow.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it
HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley
OAKLAND calif., - Weeks of heavy rain began to let up Monday, but the storms’ onslaught continued to wreak havoc around the East Bay. when a burst of rain drenched a neighborhood along Galloway Street, backing up clogged drains and creating a mini lake in the street. Multiple homes...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra
With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.
The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get drenched twice throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, adding to the region's already excessive water levels.
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway. The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.
KTVU FOX 2
BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays. Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides,...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded
NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continues
The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into Monday week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. Forecast called for a spotty...
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
