Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
Volunteers plant trees at Theo McGee Park in Columbus ahead of MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning, despite the cold weather, a group of volunteers gathered at Theo McGee Park in Columbus to plant trees and pick up litter. The event was done in a partnership between Keep Columbus Beautiful, Trees Columbus, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbus Public Works Department, according to […]
livability.com
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
livability.com
A River of Renewal Runs Through Downtown Columbus, GA
Developments mean a renewed arts and entertainment scene – plus more opportunities for small businesses. Downtown Columbus, GA, is booming, and that means good things for locals and local businesses. With new developments in Columbus taking shape in the heart of the city and along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, small businesses are setting up shop in the newly trendy downtown.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
WALB 10
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 21-year-old girl from Americus has been selected to attend LA Fashion Week. An opportunity that only comes five times a year. Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents to the runway. “My inspiration ever since...
Open Door Culinary Arts Program accepting applications for spring 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Open Door Culinary Arts Program is accepting applications for its training program in spring 2023, which will take place at Open Door Community House Inc. in Columbus. The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. “We’re looking for 15 to 20 highly motivated participants who want to become economically stable […]
WTVM
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
Investigators: Witnesses place suspect in Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide at the scene
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Jan. 17 was a somber morning for two families who lost their sons following a double homicide this past December. John Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn (Darren) Harris, 40, were shot and killed Dec. 3, 2022, on the Phenix City Riverwalk. Less than a week later Damon Daniels Jr., 29, was […]
WTVM
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect from a McDonald’s on Macon Road. According to police, on Jan. 2, a customer entered the fast-food restaurant, and after completing his transaction, the customer left their wallet on the register’s counter area.
Sandy Springs Police arrest suspects wanted in LaGrange
Four suspects wanted in connection with an entering auto incident in LaGrange were arrested and charged in Sandy Springs on Jan. 13 after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into another vehicle. The LaGrange Police Department contacted the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) about a vehicle from Sandy Springs that was connected to an entering […] The post Sandy Springs Police arrest suspects wanted in LaGrange appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WTVM
Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.
WTVM
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
wltz.com
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus grandmother is upset following a disciplinary action her grandson received at school. He was suspended for not telling an administrator about a gun he saw on school premises. News leader 9 sat down with Tuwanna Thornton about her 5th grader who attends Reese Road...
Comments / 0