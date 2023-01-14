Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for riot

Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Donald Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Spark Calls for Fresh Investigation
The former president has hosted LIV Golf tournaments at his resorts, which are funded by the gulf kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Iran executes Iranian-British dual national over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran's Mizan news agency, associated with the country's judiciary, announced Ali...
Kabul's mannequins hooded and masked under Taliban rules
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women's dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags. The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban's puritanical rule over Afghanistan. But...
What Putin's shake-up of top commanders could mean for the war in the Ukraine
Jealousy. Power struggles. Political infighting. This week's shake-up of Putin's top commander in charge of Russia's invasion in Ukraine has it all, according to some security experts. The Kremlin has named General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, as the new overall commander of the...
The Trump Organization has been ordered to pay $1.61 million for tax fraud
NEW YORK — A state court in New York has ordered two companies owned by former President Donald Trump to pay $1.61 million in fines and penalties for tax fraud. The amount, the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, is due within 14 days of Friday's sentencing. "This conviction...
Siamak Namazi, imprisoned since 2015 by Iran, has begun a hunger strike
On the seventh anniversary of his being left behind in a U.S.-Iran prison swap, an American jailed in Iran is beginning a week-long hunger strike on Monday. Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American businessman, is pushing Iran and the U.S. to make a deal to free him. In a letter to...
Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to at least 35
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75...
DOJ appeal in Texas mass shooting case pleases NRA and puzzles gun control advocates
It's been more than five years since the mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killed 25 people, including one pregnant person, and injured 22 others. Officials put the total death toll at 26. A District Court ruled in 2021 that the government was 60% responsible for the...
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The death toll from a Russian strike on an apartment complex in Ukraine is now 29
DNIPRO, Ukraine — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to reach survivors in the rubble. Emergency crews worked through the frigid night and all...
Russia names a new commander for its war in Ukraine
Who created chicken tikka masala? The death of a curry king is reviving a debate. A Pakistani immigrant in Glasgow claimed he invented the beloved takeout dish with some spices and a can of tomato soup. His death has revived a long debate about who really can lay claim to the food.
How Cusica Fest is trying to rebuild the Venezuelan music industry
Growing up in Caracas, Venezuela, Devendra Banhart remembers flipping on the television and watching the failed coup attempt led by Hugo Chávez in 1992. "There it was, these two people holding [firearms] and saying, 'We're taking over the country,' " he says. Banhart moved to the U.S. not long...
'Inside the Curve' attempts to offer an overview of COVID's full impact everywhere
In her foreword to Inside the Curve: Stories From the Pandemic, Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society's chief executive officer, writes: "The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world." That short first sentence contains a world, as does the book — both literally and figuratively. Visually striking (NatGeo and superb photography have always...
