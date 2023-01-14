VENTURA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Ventura resident was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle rollover and collision on Jan. 13.

Ventura Police Department Command Center received a call at 4:55 p. m. on Jan. 13 for a single vehicle rollover and collision in the 7200 block of Bristol Road.

Arriving officers discovered a vehicle on its side against a tree and an ejected female driver.

The driver was declared dead after lifesaving techniques failed.

According to Ventura police, witnesses reported that the vehicle was driving at high speed and that the driver lost control while attempting to pass other vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Kyle Halverson at 805-477-3767 .

The post Vehicle rollover and collision results in a single fatality in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .