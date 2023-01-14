ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Vehicle rollover and collision results in a single fatality in Ventura

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weG2U_0kEYZtm500

VENTURA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Ventura resident was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle rollover and collision on Jan. 13.

Ventura Police Department Command Center received a call at 4:55 p. m. on Jan. 13 for a single vehicle rollover and collision in the 7200 block of Bristol Road.

Arriving officers discovered a vehicle on its side against a tree and an ejected female driver.

The driver was declared dead after lifesaving techniques failed.

According to Ventura police, witnesses reported that the vehicle was driving at high speed and that the driver lost control while attempting to pass other vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Kyle Halverson at 805-477-3767 .

The post Vehicle rollover and collision results in a single fatality in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child

LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision blocks No. 1 lane on Highway 14

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 temporarily blocked the No. 1 lane Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, CHP Newhall received a call in regards to three vehicles blocking the No. 1 lane at 11:34 a.m. “Upon...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Car explodes in flames on Highway 14

A car erupted in flames Friday night on Highway 14, just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp and was the result of an explosion in the engine compartment, according to a witness at the scene. Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta Beach Park closed following storm

GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta Beach Park is closed due to emergency beach operations following recent storms. The closure aims to speed up work already being done at the emergency response site. The post Goleta Beach Park closed following storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Woman Killed In Solo Vehicle Crash

Ventura police say a woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a solo vehicle crash. They say the 34-year-old Ventura woman was driving in the 7200 block of Bristol Road, west of Ramelli Avenue around 4:55 PM, when her vehicle went out of control, struck a tree, a wall, and ended up on its side.
VENTURA, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash

Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue

Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Slope slide closes lanes of 5 Fwy in Castaic

A large slope slide has led to the closure of two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic. The slide appears to have destroyed part of the road and caused a large traffic slowdown, as shown in an image posted to Twitter by Caltrans. The two lanes are closed from Templin Highway to three […]
CASTAIC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kayakers flipped by surf off of Isla Vista, SB County Fire’s water rescue team dispatched

Santa Barbara County Fire Water rescue team was dispatched around 5:17 p.m. for two college age males piloting a kayak in wet suits that capsized in the surf off of Isla Vista between Camino Corto and Camino Del Sur. The post Kayakers flipped by surf off of Isla Vista, SB County Fire’s water rescue team dispatched appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
kvta.com

Filing Decision Expected Tuesday In The Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man

Updated--The Ventura County District Attorney's Office is expected to make a filing decision Tuesday in the case involving the disappearance and death of a Camarillo man last July. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose...
CAMARILLO, CA
Key News Network

Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez

Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy