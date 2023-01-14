Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
HS roundup: Big run fuels Liverpool girls basketball win over Bishop Ludden
The Liverpool girls basketball team went on 22-2 first-half run and beat Bishop Ludden, 58-35, in a Salt City Athletic Conference game on Monday.
HS basketball roundup: Baldwinsville wins Juggler’s Classic, snaps General Brown’s 10-game win streak
Carlie Young, Madison Polky and Kyrah Wilbur all scored in double figures to lead the Baldwinsville girls basketball team to a 58-50 victory over General Brown in the championship game of the Juggler’s Classic at Utica Notre Dame on Sunday.
Who are midseason girls volleyball MVPs? 12 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re just about halfway through the winter volleyball season, and many players have stepped up for their teams this season. We asked every Section III coach for a player who has led their team and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
Syracuse men’s lacrosse team has sights set high after low 2022 season: ‘This is a new era’
Syracuse, N.Y. — New Syracuse men’s lacrosse players Alex Simmons and Will Mark weren’t deterred from transferring into the program by its rough 2022 season — the worst in Orange history. In fact, it was actually the opposite.
Marcellus girls basketball loses championship game, learns valuable lessons (62 photos)
The Marcellus girls basketball team suffered an 81-32 loss to Bishop Kearney in the championship game of the Martin Luther King Tournament on Monday at Bishop Grimes High School. Bishop Kearney is ranked sixth in the state in Class AA.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Orange lads top Irish elders: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 12:18 remaining in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond hit the 14th 3-pointer of the game for the Irish to take the lead on Syracuse 59-47. The Irish couldn’t miss and no one would blame actor Cole Hauser...
Syracuse women’s basketball puts a scare in No. 7 Notre Dame, but Irish pull away for 72-56 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — In front of one of its largest crowds of the year, Syracuse battled Notre Dame tight for three quarters before the Irish pulled away for a 72-56 win Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. It was a familiar script for Syracuse. Just like last year,...
Syracuse unleashes press, gets big games from freshmen to beat Notre Dame (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse-Notre Dame, the redux. The teams met Dec. 3 in South Bend, where the Orange escaped with a 62-61 ACC road win.
cnycentral.com
Same opponent, same fate: SU Men's Basketball goes 2-for-2 against Irish
The Orange faced off against Notre Dame for the second time this season, and the outcome was just as sweet as before. Syracuse beat the Fighting Irish by a final score of 78 - 73. The Orange moves to 12 and 6 on the season. Next up, SU will hit...
Syracuse blitzes Notre Dame with press in comeback win: ‘I knew we had it for sure’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse trailed 59-47 with 12 minutes and 18 seconds left in Saturday’s game inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Notre Dame was a tidy 14-for-27 from the 3-point line at that point. Syracuse seemed content to watch the Irish whip the ball around the perimeter or into the high post until they finally found an open spot from the 3-point line.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. No. 7 Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-56 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL...
Syracuse basketball’s road trip to Miami starts a tough stretch of ACC games (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange and Miami Hurricanes will meet tonight in a game that, despite the mid-January date, sits at the crux of the schedule for both teams. Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has won nine of its last 11 games, but Monday’s game opens a tough five-game stretch for the Orange. After facing the Hurricanes, Syracuse will play Georgia Tech on the road on Saturday, return home to play North Carolina, travel to Virginia Tech and then host nationally ranked Virginia at the JMA Dome on Monday, Jan. 30.
A lost 2nd-half lead, a chance to make a Syracuse statement, dissolves in Miami: ‘Yeah, it hurts’
Miami – Joe Girard imagines he will spend Monday night tossing and turning, replaying certain aspects of Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami here. The 11-point second-half lead.
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Hottest teams are Clemson, Miami and ... Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC’s lack of elite teams has led to plenty of parity and limited the number of teams putting together long winning streaks. Clemson is the league’s only unbeaten team. Every other team in the ACC has at least two league losses.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 78-73 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0