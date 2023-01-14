ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball’s road trip to Miami starts a tough stretch of ACC games (what to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange and Miami Hurricanes will meet tonight in a game that, despite the mid-January date, sits at the crux of the schedule for both teams. Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has won nine of its last 11 games, but Monday’s game opens a tough five-game stretch for the Orange. After facing the Hurricanes, Syracuse will play Georgia Tech on the road on Saturday, return home to play North Carolina, travel to Virginia Tech and then host nationally ranked Virginia at the JMA Dome on Monday, Jan. 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy