thesalinepost.com
COMPETITIVE CHEER: Saline 3rd in SEC Meet, 2nd at Westland John Glenn Meet
The high school competitive cheer season has begun. Saline took third Jan. 11 in the opening SEC Red meet at Bedford. Bedford was first and Dexter was second. The Hornets were back in action Jan. 13 at Westland John Glenn, where Saline took second in the five-team meet, behind the host.
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Stemmer Scores 20 Saline Beats Woodhaven
Kate Stemmer scored 20 points to lead the Hornets to a 54-41 win over Woodhaven Friday at Saline High School. "Kate Stemmer was incredible tonight at both ends of the floor. She was on fire from 3, got to the rim and set up teammates for shots. She really played a complete game from start to finish," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said of the junior. "Kate is really playing well right now. I love her confidence and the way she is taking over games."
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
thesalinepost.com
Stully's Community Ed Basketball Preview
It's the hottest game in town. Saline Community Education rec league basketball is about to get underway at Liberty School. Here's the season preview from Coach Scott Stull. This season appears to be a two-team race and a third team with an outside chance at the title. Saline Wild Wings gets the nod as the #1 team as they have athletes, a combination of size and speed and experienced basketball players, AND, they are on a mission from the way things ended last season. They will need to find a way to consistently have multiple players score. Their issues are defensive post play, a true ball handler and consistent outside shooting. Prestige Worldwide, at #2, surprised some teams with their play last year as they started as a 6th ranked team, and consistently moved up in the rankings. They have some scorers and players that can handle the rock, but they will need to find multiple ways to score other than relying on the 3 point shot. Defensively, they will need a rim protector and have to rebound well to get out in transition. Lil’ Steppas have players that can handle the ball, and appear to have some inside-outside-get to the rim scoring, but must lockdown on “D”. They will need to effectively rebound so they can use their speed in the transition game. The Fades will need to hit fade-aways to score, in addition to running the floor and hitting some key 3s. Defense will also be key, gotta’ play some as your games will need to be low scoring for you to win consistently. O’s may have some O-fence as they have a few shooters and some bigs, but the bigs will have to get tough in the post. This team may lack in the most important aspect, D-fence. I see too many that want to score, and not enough to play lockdown “D”. Who will do the dirty work of playing “D”, rebounding and setting picks? Bricklayers will struggle on both ends of the floor, even though they have some experienced BB players, they are undersized. Post defense will be key, pack it in using a 2-3, or extend into a ½ court trapping press, 1-3-1?? Use your speed to get transition buckets. Yodieland Buckets, may need many buckets to compete. I do not see an offensive explosion occurring in games, unless you pop a bunch of 3’s and hit them!! Defensively, you will need to defend without fouling and not allow second chances on offensive rebounds. Hope for a couple dub’s this season. Girl Ballers are the last seed as they have some former BB players and athletes, BUT, do not expect many wins! The have players at the point, but scoring may be a challenge. Find your 3-point shooters and bomb away, and learn to play defense from your coach! Play hard and have fun should be your goal!! This old BB Coach will be rooting for you! Nothing personal or disrespectful toward any team in the rankings or comments, just an old guy’s perspective!
thesuntimesnews.com
The Chelsea School District looks to a familiar face to fill in as Athletic Director
The Chelsea School District has a plan for the departure of Brad Bush, who has been serving as CSD’s Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Chelsea High School. The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka about the plan to replace Bush, who recently accepted an Assistant Director position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea High School Welcomes New Head Coaches
David Slusser is the new varsity boys track head coach and Eric Swager will serve as the boys assistant. Loren Thorburn is the girls head coach and Bert Kruse is the girls assistant. James Mida will coach throwers, and Shane Rodriguez and Sheon Conlon will coach pole vaulters.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
13abc.com
Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20
Things will start off a little chilly, perhaps even slippery. And then we warm up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a chill on Friday. Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20. Monday January 16. Rain in the evening and overnight. High: 38° Low: 34° with a 84%...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor
A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
