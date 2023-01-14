It's the hottest game in town. Saline Community Education rec league basketball is about to get underway at Liberty School. Here's the season preview from Coach Scott Stull. This season appears to be a two-team race and a third team with an outside chance at the title. Saline Wild Wings gets the nod as the #1 team as they have athletes, a combination of size and speed and experienced basketball players, AND, they are on a mission from the way things ended last season. They will need to find a way to consistently have multiple players score. Their issues are defensive post play, a true ball handler and consistent outside shooting. Prestige Worldwide, at #2, surprised some teams with their play last year as they started as a 6th ranked team, and consistently moved up in the rankings. They have some scorers and players that can handle the rock, but they will need to find multiple ways to score other than relying on the 3 point shot. Defensively, they will need a rim protector and have to rebound well to get out in transition. Lil’ Steppas have players that can handle the ball, and appear to have some inside-outside-get to the rim scoring, but must lockdown on “D”. They will need to effectively rebound so they can use their speed in the transition game. The Fades will need to hit fade-aways to score, in addition to running the floor and hitting some key 3s. Defense will also be key, gotta’ play some as your games will need to be low scoring for you to win consistently. O’s may have some O-fence as they have a few shooters and some bigs, but the bigs will have to get tough in the post. This team may lack in the most important aspect, D-fence. I see too many that want to score, and not enough to play lockdown “D”. Who will do the dirty work of playing “D”, rebounding and setting picks? Bricklayers will struggle on both ends of the floor, even though they have some experienced BB players, they are undersized. Post defense will be key, pack it in using a 2-3, or extend into a ½ court trapping press, 1-3-1?? Use your speed to get transition buckets. Yodieland Buckets, may need many buckets to compete. I do not see an offensive explosion occurring in games, unless you pop a bunch of 3’s and hit them!! Defensively, you will need to defend without fouling and not allow second chances on offensive rebounds. Hope for a couple dub’s this season. Girl Ballers are the last seed as they have some former BB players and athletes, BUT, do not expect many wins! The have players at the point, but scoring may be a challenge. Find your 3-point shooters and bomb away, and learn to play defense from your coach! Play hard and have fun should be your goal!! This old BB Coach will be rooting for you! Nothing personal or disrespectful toward any team in the rankings or comments, just an old guy’s perspective!

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO