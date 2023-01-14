Read full article on original website
Coal Ridge defense proves stout in 60-50 win over Summit; Titans fall to Delta on Saturday
Ryder Powell sacrifices his body to absorb a critical charge late in the game. Andres Mendoza drops 19 points. At least three Titans end in double digits. Friday’s 60-50 win over Summit turned out to be a successful performance on both sides of the ball for Coal Ridge Boys Basketball.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Sharing voices on a national stage — Glenwood Middle School students present EL Model of Excellence project at national conference in Chicago
Glenwood Springs Middle School seventh-grade student Dayri Roman fought back some tears when telling her story of fleeing gangs in her native Honduras before a room full of educators from around the United States last month. But the audience was supportive, encouraging her and two of her GSMS classmates to...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County, Glenwood Springs and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Post Independent editor named publisher
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive
Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday. “Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Glenwood Business Help Desk column: Aiming to meet the needs of our local entrepreneurs
Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Shilo Bartlett, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Mike Mercatoris, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Jillian Sutherland, Downtown Development Authority. Carolyn Tucker, Colorado Workforce Center. It’s been a trying last few years for our local businesses:...
First LGBTQ+ United Methodist bishop kicks off Gay Ski Week at Aspen Chapel
The United Methodist Church’s first openly-lesbian bishop, Karen Oliveto, will speak Sunday morning at the Aspen Chapel to kick off Gay Ski Week. She will discuss what it means to be “perfectly imperfect,” while extending the church’s ideas unconditional love and acceptance to LGBTQ+ members in attendance, she said.
Vallario explains his reasons for ending agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Garfield jail
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said Monday that mounting costs and lack of progress toward building a new jail in Pitkin County led him to sever a courtesy agreement to house Pitkin inmates in the Garfield County Jail. And politics, of course. “I no longer wish to house Pitkin County...
