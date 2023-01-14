ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, CO

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sharing voices on a national stage — Glenwood Middle School students present EL Model of Excellence project at national conference in Chicago

Glenwood Springs Middle School seventh-grade student Dayri Roman fought back some tears when telling her story of fleeing gangs in her native Honduras before a room full of educators from around the United States last month. But the audience was supportive, encouraging her and two of her GSMS classmates to...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Post Independent editor named publisher

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive

Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday. “Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Business Help Desk column: Aiming to meet the needs of our local entrepreneurs

Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Shilo Bartlett, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Mike Mercatoris, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Jillian Sutherland, Downtown Development Authority. Carolyn Tucker, Colorado Workforce Center. It’s been a trying last few years for our local businesses:...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

First LGBTQ+ United Methodist bishop kicks off Gay Ski Week at Aspen Chapel

The United Methodist Church’s first openly-lesbian bishop, Karen Oliveto, will speak Sunday morning at the Aspen Chapel to kick off Gay Ski Week. She will discuss what it means to be “perfectly imperfect,” while extending the church’s ideas unconditional love and acceptance to LGBTQ+ members in attendance, she said.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy