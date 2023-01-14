Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Related
sportszion.com
Dodgers completes deal with 9 out of 10 arbitration-eligible players amid MLB exchange deadline for 2023 season
As the MLB exchange deadline passed for the 2023 season, every franchise secured their desired arbitration-eligible players. The Los Angeles Dodgers had also had a successful Friday the 13th. Who are arbitration-eligible players?. According to MLB, players who have exactly three to six years of experience in the league are...
Padres signing top international prospect Ethan Salas
The San Diego Padres are signing top international prospect Ethan Salas to a reported $5.6 million deal. The agreement with
True Blue LA
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers exchange salary arbitration figures
The Dodgers reached agreement with nine of their ten players eligible for salary arbitration, but that left Tony Gonsolin as the only unsigned player remaining. The right-hander and the team exchanged salary figures on Friday, per multiple reports. Gonsolin filed at $3.4 million, with the Dodgers submitting a salary of...
CBS Sports
MLB international signing period: Top players, bonus pools, what else to know as Padres land No. 1 prospect
Sunday marks the open of the 2023 international signing period, one of two ways MLB teams can acquire amateur talent each year. The draft you see every summer covers players born in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. All others fall into international free agency. Roughly 30 percent of...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yardbarker
2022-23 International Signing Period: Dodgers Add Joendry Vargas, Arnaldo Lantigua & More
The 2022-23 international signing period began on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty active despite having only $4,144,000 to spend, which is tied with the Texas Rangers for the lowest bonus pool in the Majors. The Dodgers came to terms with 13 international amateur free agents, including Joendry...
True Blue LA
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker
MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
Five noteworthy comments from John Mozeliak at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up
John Mozeliak, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, spent nearly half an hour Saturday discussing the team's offseason and future with media members.
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
Padres give Salas, 16, $5.6M in international signing period
Catcher Ethan Salas, 16, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, and the consensus top overall prospect in this year's international signing period class, received a $5.6 million bonus with the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Comments / 1