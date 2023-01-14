Read full article on original website
Nine-year-old girl discovers rare 15-million-year-old shark tooth at Maryland beach
A nine-year-old child has discovered a rare shark tooth, which is 15 million-years-old, on a beach in Maryland.Alicia Sampson recalled how her daughters, Molly, nine, and Natalie, 17, went shark tooth hunting on Christmas Day during a recent interview with The Washington Post. She said that once she and her family got to Maryland’s Calvert Cliffs State Park, Molly discovered a five-inch tooth, which was once in the mouth of a now-extinct megalodon shark.“Molly has been searching for a meg because she knows how big they can be, and also how rare they are,” Alicia said. “Molly has literally...
9-year-old girl on a ‘shark tooth hunt’ finds ancient megalodon tooth on Maryland beach
A 9-year-old girl in Maryland received a special gift for Christmas, but it was nothing like she expected — it was an undersea old fossil. Molly Sampson discovered a tooth from the now-extinct megalodon shark after wading into knee-deep water. Molly and Natalie Sampson had asked for insulated waders for Christmas so they could "go sharks tooth hunting like professionals," according to her mother Alicia Sampson's Facebook post. That's exactly what they did as soon as they had the waders. According to Sampson, "Molly really wanted insulated chest waders for Christmas because she knew she was missing out on some good fossil finds further out in the water", reports CBS News.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse
“You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Missouri Zoo Celebrates Birth of Critically-Endangered Rhino Baby
You might think you've seen large babies before, but I'd bet you've never witnessed one this big. Missouri's Kansas City Zoo just celebrated the birth of an extremely endangered rhinoceros calf. The Kansas City Zoo shared the great news of the birth of what is considered a "critically-endangered" animal, the...
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved
A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video
Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
Abandoned Chameleon Almost Thrown Out in Shelter's Trash Finds Forever Home
The female reptile, left in a plastic bag in an animal shelter's lobby and named Pascal by the staff, has new owners, thanks to a Facebook post.
A Bison Absolutely Wrecks A Yellowstone Tourist’s Car During A Massive Stampede
Now this, this is a Yellowstone National Park nightmare. If you’ve never been to Yellowstone before, then there’s one thing you need to know off the bat…. Well, besides not getting up close and personal with the wildlife, you also have to know that when you’re in the park, you’re on bison time.
