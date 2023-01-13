ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson raises more questions with travel decision

Whether intended or now, Lamar Jackson made one move for Sunday’s playoff game that sparked a lot of questions about his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens. NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game revealed that Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati with the Ravens for their game against the Bengals. It was not clear whether the decision was Jackson’s or the organization’s.
BALTIMORE, MD
sportszion.com

Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
