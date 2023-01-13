Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Vikings loss to Giants has Packers players tripping over themselves laughing
The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Zac Taylor-John Harbaugh handshake falls under microscope again
A running theme of encounters between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens has been the postgame handshake between Zac Taylor and John Harbaugh regardless of which team wins the AFC North battle. Harbaugh has been known to be quite…dismissive of the customary postgame shakes with opposing coaches and things have...
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
Chargers HC Brandon Staley speaks on Joey Bosa's consequential penalty vs. Jaguars
Edge defender Joey Bosa aided the Jacksonville Jaguars to achieve the unthinkable in their 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round with a crucial penalty he committed late in the second half. After a Jaguars touchdown, Bosa removed his helmet, slamming it to the...
Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show
Howie Long retired from NFL at 34 after the 1993 season, opening the door for the Hall of Famer's second act as part of FOX NFL Sunday show.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson raises more questions with travel decision
Whether intended or now, Lamar Jackson made one move for Sunday’s playoff game that sparked a lot of questions about his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens. NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game revealed that Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati with the Ravens for their game against the Bengals. It was not clear whether the decision was Jackson’s or the organization’s.
sportszion.com
Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
Comments / 0